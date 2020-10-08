YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Indian Air Force Day
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi gets green war room to monitor pollution levels

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 08: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday inaugurated a 'green war room' at the Delhi Secretariat to monitor pollution levels in the city this winter.

    The minister said a 10-member team has been set up to monitor the levels of primary pollutants, measures taken to curb pollution and status of complaints received through Green Delhi mobile application.

    Delhi gets green war room to monitor pollution levels
    Representational Image

    Satellite data related to farm fires in the neighbouring states will also be analysed in the green war room.

    Study suggests urban air pollution may make COVID-19 more deadly than present

    There are different agencies working to deal with the problem of air pollution in Delhi. The green war room has been set up to coordinate their efforts, Rai said.

    He said the control room will work towards ensuring stricter enforcement of guidelines to check dust pollution at construction and demolition sites, ready-mix concrete plants, and garbage burning.

    This anti-dust campaign will continue in mission mode till October 15 and strict action will be taken against the violators, he said.

    The environment minister said the pollution levels at 13 hotspots in the city and the steps taken to bring them down will also be monitored via the green war room.

      Rafale jets roar in the skies on IAF Day 2020 | Oneindia News

      He added that daily reports on the number of complaints received and grievances redressed will be sent to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

      More NEW-DELHI News

      Read more about:

      air pollution new delhi

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X