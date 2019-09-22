  • search
    Delhi: Four gunmen open fire at police team Near Akshardham temple

    By Simran Kashyap
    New Delhi, Sep 22: A group of four criminals, who were travelling in a white four-wheeler, opened fire at a Delhi Police team near Akshardham Temple in east Delhi area on Sunday morning. However, no injury has been reported in the firing.

    The police team had asked them to stop their vehicle when they resorted to firing and later managed to escape.

    At around 10.45 am on Sunday morning, a team of Mandawali police station laid a trap following certain inputs. Police suspect that the miscreants were part of a gang which duped passers-by near the Akshardham metro station foot-over bridge.

    Proving the inputs right, the assilants reached the spot in their car and opened fire at the police after they were signalled to come out of their vehicle.

    The criminals, however, have managed to escape the spot and went towards Geeta colony flyover. The police team drove their car towards Gandhi Nagar but failed to apprehend the criminals.

    Story first published: Sunday, September 22, 2019, 15:07 [IST]
