Delhi fire incident: FIR registered, Factory owner absconding

India

New Delhi, Dec 08: The Delhi Police on Sunday registered a case against the factory owner in north Delhi where a devastating fire left 43 labourers dead. Police said a case under section 304 of IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder punishable with a maximum imprisonment of 10 years) has been registered. The case has been transferred to crime branch.

The massive fire in the factory in Anaj Mandi area of north Delhi on Sunday morning left at least 43 labourers dead and many others injured, police said.

43 killed after fire breaks out at Delhi’s Anaj Mandi; Modi says extremely horrific

Delhi Police DCP North Monika Bhardwaj said,'Rehan, the owner of the building against whom a case has been registered under section 304 IPC, is currently absconding.''

Power distribution company BYPL claimed that the fire at a factory in Anaj Mandi here appeared to have started in some "internal system" of the building. A massive fire swept through the building having manufacturing units, in north Delhi's Anaj Mandi area around 5.22 am, leaving at least 43 people, mostly labourers, dead, police said.

Thirty fire tenders rushed to the spot after the fire department received information about the incident. A team of BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) rushed to the spot after getting information of fire and immediately discontinued the electricity supply, according to a discom spokesman.

"It appears that the fire started in the internal system of the building," he said. The fire occurred on the second and third floors of the factory building operating from the residential area. The electricity meters of the building were placed on the ground floor and were found to be intact, the spokesman added.