    Delhi: Fire in Patparganj industrial area, 1 person dead

    New Delhi, Jan 09: One person has died after a massive fire broke out in the Patparganj Industrial Area of New Delhi on Thursday morning.

    As many as 35 fire tenders are present at the spot and firefighters are engaged in the operation to douse the fire.

    Delhi: Fire in Patparganj industrial area, 1 person dead
    Image Courtesy: ANI

    The blaze that started from the ground floor a building soon reached the second floor. One person was rescued and moved to a nearby hospital, said the police.

    Fire breaks out in Vasai Fort, no casualty reported

    The incident comes nearly a week after nine people, including three children, were killed in a fire at a cloth warehouse in northwest Delhi.

    Last month, 43 people were killed when they were trapped in a massive blaze at an illegal bag-and-paper factory near central Delhi. The fire at Anaj Mandi was the second worst in the national capital after the Uphaar Cinema tragedy that left 59 dead and injured more than 100 people.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 9, 2020, 8:32 [IST]
