    Delhi: Fire breaks out in godown in Kirari; 8 fire tenders at spot

    New Delhi, Dec 10: A fire broke out in a godown in the furniture market in North West Delhi's Kirari area on Tuesday, Delhi fire officials said.

    At least eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said, adding that there were no people inside the godown. The incident comes two days after a massive fire broke out in a four-storey building in Delhi's congested Anaj Mandi area on Sunday morning that killed 43 people. Almost all the deceased were migrant labourers hailing from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 10, 2019, 12:13 [IST]
