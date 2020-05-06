  • search
    Delhi: Fire breaks out at Tikri-Kalan PVC market, 36 fire tenders rushed to spot

    New Delhi, May 6: A major fire broke out at the Tikri-Kalan PVC market on the Delhi-Haryana border in the early hours of Wednesday, the fire department said.

    The call about the blaze was received at 2.50 am and 36 fire-tenders were rushed to the spot, a fire department official said.

    No casualties were reported, he said, adding that scrap material, which was kept in the open, caught fire.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 8:47 [IST]
