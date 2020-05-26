Delhi: Fire breaks out at shoe factory in Keshavpuram

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 26: A fire broke out in a shoe factory in northwest Delhi''s Keshavpuram on Tuesday morning, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said. So far, no casualty has been reported in the incident, the official said, adding that the cause behind the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

A call about the fire was received at 8.34 am after which 23 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service.

In another incident, around 250 huts were gutted in a blaze that broke out in southeast Delhi''s Tughlakabad village on late Monday night.

We received a call regarding the fire at 12.50 am and 28 fire tenders were sent to the spot and it was brought under control by 3.30 am, he said.

India-China LAC tensions: India reinforces troops in Uttarakhand| Oneindia News

No one was injured, he added.