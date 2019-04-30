Delhi: Fire breaks out at Shastri Nagar, 7 fire tenders battle flames

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Apr 30: A fire broke out at New Delhi's Shastri Bhawan, which is very close to the Raisina Hill and houses offices of some important ministries, on Tuesday. As per latest reports, the fire has been doused now.

As many as seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Shastri Bhawan is located in area close to the Rashtrapati Bhawan and PMO, Even Parliament is not far from there.

There are no reports of any injuries or causalities as of now.

On April 29, a massive fire broke out at a chemical factory located in Naraina Industrial area in west Delhi. The fire broke out at three storey building of chemical factory located behind Payal Cinema.

Delhi: 17 killed in fire at Hotel Arpit Palace in Karol Bagh; 2 jumped off the building

On March 6, a massive fire broke out on the fifth floor of Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan at CGO Complex in Delhi. As many as 25 fire tenders had to be rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. One person died in the incident.

In February, a massive fire at a hotel in Karol Bagh claimed 17 lives. As many as 17 people were killed, including three Myanmar nationals, and three sustained injuries. The owner of Hotel Arpit Palace, RK Goel, after the arrest, told police that the building plan for the establishment was not approved by the municipal corporation and that he was using the basement to run a banquet hall. RK Goel was nabbed by the crime branch of Delhi Police on February 17, after he arrived in Delhi from Qatar.