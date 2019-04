Delhi: Fire breaks out at rubber godown in Siraspur, 26 fire tenders on spot

New Delhi, Apr 14: A fire broke out at a rubber godown in Siraspur here in the national capital, on Sunday. The exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

26 fire tenders rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire. No loss of life reported yet.