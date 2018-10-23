  • search

Delhi: Fire breaks out in house in Mori Gate area, 8 fire tenders on the spot

By
    New Delhi, Oct 23: A massive fire broke out in a house in Mori Gate area in Delhi. 8 fire tenders have reached the spot.

    In a similar incident on Monday, two vehicles were gutted after fire broke out in the parking lot at Mori Gate area.

    In another incident, a fire broke out at a shoe factory in Udyog Nagar area of the national capital. At least 30 fire tenders rushed the spot to take stock of the situation. No reports of casualties, injuries or damages were reported.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 23, 2018, 22:41 [IST]
