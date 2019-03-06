Delhi: Fire breaks out at CGO Complex, 25 fire tenders rushed to the spot

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 06: A massive fire broke out on the fifth floor of Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan at CGO Complex in Delhi on Wednesday morning. As soon as the incident was reported, 25 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. More details are awaited.

The building, earlier known as Paryawaran Bhawan houses several government buildings and is located near Lodhi Road. The 11-storeyed building also houses several ministries including the Ministry of Social Justice Empowerment and Disability and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The incident comes days after a massive fire at a hotel in Karol Bagh claimed 17 lives. As many as 17 people were killed, including three Myanmar nationals, and three sustained injuries.