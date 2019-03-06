Delhi: Fire breaks out at CGO Complex, one cop dead

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 06: A massive fire broke out on the fifth floor of Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan at CGO Complex in Delhi on Wednesday morning. As many as 25 fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

    Image tweeted by ANI
    Image tweeted by ANI

    A CISF sub-inspector who fell unconscious after inhaling the smoke and was taken to AIIMS, succumbed to his wounds, officials of Delhi Fire Services told PTI.

    The fire broke out a little after 8 am, just before office hours. Officials at the spot have not commented on whether there were people inside the building but rescue operations are underway. The fire Services officials said the fire department personnel are trying to douse the flame.

    The building, earlier known as Paryawaran Bhawan houses several government buildings and is located near Lodhi Road. The 11-storeyed building also houses several ministries including the Ministry of Social Justice Empowerment and Disability and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

    The incident comes days after a massive fire at a hotel in Karol Bagh claimed 17 lives. As many as 17 people were killed, including three Myanmar nationals, and three sustained injuries.

