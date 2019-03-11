Delhi: Fire breaks out at 6th floor of Vikas Bhawan due to short circuit

New Delhi, Mar 11: New Delhi, Mar 11: Fire has broken out on the 6th floor of Vikas Bhawan due to a short circuit on Monday. Around three fire tenders were present at the spot to douse the fire.

Information on any injuries or casualties was yet not available.

[Delhi: Fire breaks out at CGO Complex, one cop dead]

Last week, a CISF sub-inspector died due to suffocation in the fire that broke out on the fifth floor of the Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan at the CGO Complex on March 6. Identified as MP Godara, the CISF personnel was a native of Churu in Rajasthan. He had gone inside the building to check if any one was trapped, but he fainted and was rushed to AIIMS. However, doctors failed to revive him.

The fire department got a call around 8.34 am and as many as 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. The fire had started at the Office of the Ministry of Social Justice's Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and quickly spread.