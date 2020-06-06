Delhi: FIR against private hospital 'violating' COVID-19 norms

New Delhi, June 06: An FIR has been lodged against the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) here for allegedly violating COVID-19 regulation norms, after Delhi government registered a compliant with the police in this connection.

According to the FIR, a copy of which is available with PTI, the complainant is a senior official of the Delhi government's heath department.

There was no immediate reaction from the authorities of the SGRH, a leading private hospital and a dedicated COVID-19 facility.

The official has alleged that there has been a "violation" on part of the hospital in adhering to COVID-19 regulation norms as specified under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.