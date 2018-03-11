Delhi: Father kills 13-year-old daughter over ‘friendship’ with boy

In yet another shocking incident, a 40-year-old man allegedly stabbed his 13-year-old daughter to death in Delhi's Karawal Nagar.

The girl went missing on March 7 and was found dead in Uttar Pradesh Tronica city on March 9.

It is learnt that the father committed this crime because he was allegedly enraged over her friendship with a man who runs a mobile shop in their neighbourhood in east Delhi's Karawal Nagar.

In his confession to the police, the accused father identified as Sudesh Kumar said that he caught his daughter roaming with the boy on several occasions.

During the interrogation, father confessed that he took the girl to an isolated place on his bike and murdered her with the knife. After killing his daughter, Kumar dumped the knife and his clothes with blood stains in the drain.

The accused was sent to judicial custody and the body has been sent for post-mortem and reports are awaited.

OneIndia News

