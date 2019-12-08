  • search
    Delhi factory where 43 died in fire had no fire clearance, safety equipment

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 08: The four-storey building in Anaj Mandi area of north Delhi where a blaze broke out on Sunday morning, killing at least 43 people, did not have a fire clearance, said the Delhi Fire Service.

    According to Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg, the building did not have a fire clearance and no fire safety equipment was found installed on the premises.

    Delhi fire tragedy

    The massive blaze ripped through the four-storey building housing "illegal" manufacturing units in congested Anaj Mandi area in Filmistan locality.

    Delhi fire incident: Firefighter 'Rajesh Shukla’ hailed as hero for saving 11 people

    Police and fire department officials said most of the fatalities occurred due to suffocation as many people were sleeping when the fire started around 5 am on the second floor of the building that did not have fire safety clearance.

    Nearly 150 firefighters worked to rescue 63 people from the building that has been left heavily damaged by the blaze.

