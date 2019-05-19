Delhi exit polls 2019: Clean sweep for BJP, predict surveys

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 19: The Bharatiya Janata Party set to topple the AAP government, by winning all the seven seats, and leaving none for Congress and AAP, according to most exit polls.

The Chanakya-News24 exit poll has predicted that the Narendra Modi-led BJP will clean sweep in Delhi winning all seven seats in Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

India TV predicts a landslide 7 out of 7 seat win in Delhi for the BJP. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won all of these seven seats with a vote share of 46.6 per cent.

According to India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll, the BJP is likely to win 6-7 seats, Congress 0-1 and Aam Aadmi party (AAP) 0 seats.

According to News Nation Exit Poll, BJP is likely to sweep all 7 seats in Delhi.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP had swept all the seven Delhi Lok Sabha Seats.

This election comes after AAP formed government in the state assembly after winning 67 of the 70 assembly seats in 2015.

The seven seats went to poll on 12 May. The AAP, led by national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, had focused their campaign on the issue of statehood for Delhi along with the work done by the state government in four years.

The BJP would have run into a tougher challenged had the Congress and the AAP managed to tie up. Despite talks of an alliance, nothing concrete came off it and the two parties went solo.

Delhi's had voted in the sixth phase on May 12. Delhi's voter turnout was about five per cent lower than what it had registered in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Delhi had been a stronghold of the Congress and the party ruled the state for 15 years at stretch before suffering a humiliating defeat at the hands of AAP in 2015.

The seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi are: Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi.