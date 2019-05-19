  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi exit polls 2019: Clean sweep for BJP, predict surveys

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 19: The Bharatiya Janata Party set to topple the AAP government, by winning all the seven seats, and leaving none for Congress and AAP, according to most exit polls.

    The Chanakya-News24 exit poll has predicted that the Narendra Modi-led BJP will clean sweep in Delhi winning all seven seats in Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

    Delhi exit polls 2019: Clean sweep for BJP, predict surveys
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

    India TV predicts a landslide 7 out of 7 seat win in Delhi for the BJP. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won all of these seven seats with a vote share of 46.6 per cent.

    Modi likely to form government again: Republic TV- CVoter exit poll

    According to India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll, the BJP is likely to win 6-7 seats, Congress 0-1 and Aam Aadmi party (AAP) 0 seats.

    According to News Nation Exit Poll, BJP is likely to sweep all 7 seats in Delhi.

    In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP had swept all the seven Delhi Lok Sabha Seats.

    This election comes after AAP formed government in the state assembly after winning 67 of the 70 assembly seats in 2015.

    The seven seats went to poll on 12 May. The AAP, led by national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, had focused their campaign on the issue of statehood for Delhi along with the work done by the state government in four years.

    The BJP would have run into a tougher challenged had the Congress and the AAP managed to tie up. Despite talks of an alliance, nothing concrete came off it and the two parties went solo.

    Delhi's had voted in the sixth phase on May 12. Delhi's voter turnout was about five per cent lower than what it had registered in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

    Exit polls 2019: NDA set to return to power with 340 seats, predicts Chanakya-News24

    Delhi had been a stronghold of the Congress and the party ruled the state for 15 years at stretch before suffering a humiliating defeat at the hands of AAP in 2015.

    The seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi are: Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi.

    lok-sabha-home

    More EXIT POLLS News

    Read more about:

    exit polls lok sabha elections 2019 bjp congress

    Story first published: Sunday, May 19, 2019, 21:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 19, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue