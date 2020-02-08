Delhi Exit Poll Results 2020: India Today-Axis predicts AAP can break its own record

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 08: The India Today-AXIS exit poll has predicted clean sweep for Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party.

According to India Today-AXIS exit poll, the Aam Aadmi Party is poised for a near-clean sweep. The party led by Arvind Kejriwal is likely to win 59-68 seats, one better than the number of seats won by the party in 2015 if it corners the maximum number of seats projected by the exit poll. The BJP will bag 2-11 seats. The Congress will once again fail to open its account.

The national capital is witnessing a triangular contest among the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.

The AAP is contesting solo and is hoping to retain power with a comfortable majority. The BJP is contesting from 67 seats, while the remaining three seats are being contested by the Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti party (LJP).

The Congress is contesting in an alliance with the RJD. The polling in Delhi follows a bitter election campaign that created a sharp political divide ahead of elections.

During the assembly election 2015, AAP won a resounding majority by winning 67 seats and the BJP managed three. The Congress, which had held the reigns of Delhi for 15 years, drew a blank.

The AAP got 54% votes in the 2015 polls but it dipped to 26% in the municipal elections in 2017 and 18% in the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 when it couldn't even open its account.