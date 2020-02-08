Delhi Exit Poll Results 2020: AAP to win 53-57 seats, predicts Neta-NewsX survey

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 08: The Neta-NewsX survey has predicted that the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party will win 53-57 seats out of the total 70 seats. The BJP is expected to get between 9 and 21 seats. The Congress may just have to be satisfied with just one seat.

Delhi residents are eagerly awaiting the final outcome to the long-drawn acrimonious electoral battle. However, the results for the 8 February election will not be out until 11 February.

However, exit poll surveys do provide a rough idea of the voting trend before the final results are out.

AAP will go into the elections hoping to repeat its performance from the last Assembly polls when it notched up 54.3% votes in the 2015 elections.

The BJP, which bagged all seven seats in Delhi the Lok Sabha elections last May and secured 32% of the votes in the 2015 Assembly polls, will be aiming to expand its vote share in the national capital.

The Congress had bagged just 9.6% of the total votes polled in 2015, failing to bag a single seat, but improved its vote share in the Lok Sabha elections.

Depsite aggressive election campaign by Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party, the capital's voter turnout remained dismal on poll day.

A party will need at least 36 seats to stake a claim to power in the 70-strong Delhi Legislative Assembly.

In a landslide victory, AAP AAP won 67 seats, whereas BJP was limited to three seats. Congress could not win even one seat.

This time, AAP is contesting solo, while, the BJP is in alliance with Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti party (LJP). The Congress is contesting in an alliance with the RJD.