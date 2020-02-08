For Quick Alerts
Delhi Exit Poll Results 2020: AAP to win 53-57 seats, predicts Neta-NewsX survey
India
New Delhi, Feb 08: Neta-NewsX survey has predicted a sweeping majority for Arvind Kejriwal's ruling Aam Aadmi Party.
According to the exit poll, AAP will win somewhere between 53-57 seats out of the total 70 seats.
Delhi residents are eagerly awaiting the final outcome to the long-drawn acrimonious electoral battle. However, the results for the 8 February election will not be out until 11 February.
Exit poll surveys do provide a rough idea of the voting trend before the final results are out.