Delhi Exit Poll Results 2020: AAP to win 53-57 seats, predicts Neta-NewsX survey

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 08: Neta-NewsX survey has predicted a sweeping majority for Arvind Kejriwal's ruling Aam Aadmi Party.

According to the exit poll, AAP will win somewhere between 53-57 seats out of the total 70 seats.

Delhi residents are eagerly awaiting the final outcome to the long-drawn acrimonious electoral battle. However, the results for the 8 February election will not be out until 11 February.

Exit poll surveys do provide a rough idea of the voting trend before the final results are out.