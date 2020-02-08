Delhi Exit Poll Result 2020: Will there be any impact of Shaheen Bagh on electoral outcomes?

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Feb 08: The exit polls results of the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 will be out today once the voting for 70 assembly seats which is currently underway comes to end at 6 PM.

Exit polls to 70 Assembly constituencies in the National Capital will be announced on Saturday (8 February) after 6.30 pm. The national capital is witnessing a triangular contest among the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.

While the results will be out on 11 February (Tuesday), the Delhi Exit Poll Result 2020 may offer a rough idea of the voting trend before the final results are out.