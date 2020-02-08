  • search
    Delhi Exit Poll Result 2020: Will there be any impact of Shaheen Bagh on electoral outcomes?

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, Feb 08: The exit polls results of the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 will be out today once the voting for 70 assembly seats which is currently underway comes to end at 6 PM.

    Exit polls to 70 Assembly constituencies in the National Capital will be announced on Saturday (8 February) after 6.30 pm. The national capital is witnessing a triangular contest among the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.

    Delhi Exit Poll Result 2020: Will there be any impact of Shaheen Bagh on electoral outcomes?

    While the results will be out on 11 February (Tuesday), the Delhi Exit Poll Result 2020 may offer a rough idea of the voting trend before the final results are out.

