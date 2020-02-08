  • search
    Delhi Exit Poll Result 2020: TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero predicts easy win for AAP

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 08: Exit polls for the Delhi assembly election on Saturday forecast a comfortable victory for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party despite a likely rise in tally for the BJP in the 70-member House.

    Delhi Exit Poll Result 2020 predict easy win for AAP

    The TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero predicted 54 seats for the AAP, 15 for the BJP and one for the Congress.

    The exit polls predicted little improvement in the fortunes of the Congress which could not bag any seat in the 2015 polls.

    The AAP had scored an overwhelming victory in the 2015 polls, winning 67 seats and reducing the BJP to three.

