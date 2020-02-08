News India live

Delhi Exit Poll Result 2020 LIVE: Jan Ki Baat predicts AAP will win 49-61 seats

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Feb 08: The exit polls results of the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 will be out today once the voting for 70 assembly seats which is currently underway comes to end at 6 PM.

Exit polls to 70 Assembly constituencies in the National Capital will be announced on Saturday (8 February) after 6.30 pm. The national capital is witnessing a triangular contest among the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.

While the results will be out on 11 February (Tuesday), the Delhi Exit Poll Result 2020 may offer a rough idea of the voting trend before the final results are out.

Watch this space to know mood of voters in Delhi Assembly Election 2020 :

Newest First Oldest First

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party is going into the Delhi election with the hope to repeat its stellar performance of the last assembly polls, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which bagged all seven seats here in the Lok Sabha election in May 2019, will be aiming at expanding its vote share in the national capital. The Congress is seeking to better its performance than last time when it did not bag any seat in the Assembly polls but improved its vote share in 2019 polls. The AAP had got 54.3 per cent votes in the 2015 Assembly polls, while the BJP secured 32 per cent and the Congress bagged just 9.6 per cent of the total votes polled. Over 14.7 million voters are eligible to cast their vote. There are a total of 13.751 polling booths across 2,689 locations. Massive voter awareness campaigns have been carried out across Delhi. Sultanpur Majra, Seelampur, Ballimaran, Bijwasan, Trilokpuri, Shakur Basti, New Delhi, Rohtas Nagar, Chhatarpur, Rajouri Garden and Jangpura are the 11 constituencies with QR code voter slips. All 70 constituencies have a model pink polling station, managed exclusively by women. In view of Delhi elections, vehicles being checked by Police in Jamia area. Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, BJP candidate from Hari Nagar assembly constituency offers prayers at Fateh Nagar Gurudwara. Voting for Delhi Elections 2020 to begin at 8 AM. AAP is going into the election with the tough task of matching its 2015 tally, when it won 67 of 70 seats in a landslide victory. All five polling stations in Shaheen Bagh have been declared 'critical' by Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer. Kejriwal has banked on his work on fixing the city's hospitals and schools and promising a host of developmental works. App-based bike taxi aggregator Rapido will provide free rides to voters to help them reach polling booths. Voters start arriving at a polling station in Jhandewalan area, in Karol Bagh assembly constituency. AAP has fielded its sitting MLA Vishesh Ravi from here. BJP's Yogendra Chandolia and Congress' Gaurav Dhanak are contesting from here. BJP hopes to build on its performance in the 2019 parliamentary polls when it won all seven Lok Sabha seats. Today, people of Delhi will vote for better education and future for their children, says Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Krishna Nagar Assembly constituency, Dr. Anil Goel, says, I am confident that in the next 5 years Delhi will have 'Saaf paani, saaf hawa aur saaf vyavhaar. Polling for 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi begins. Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ram Madhav arrives at a polling station in Jhandewalan area, in Karol Bagh assembly constituency. AAP has fielded its sitting MLA Vishesh Ravi from here. BJP's Yogendra Chandolia & Congress' Gaurav Dhanak are contesting from here. The result of Delhi assembly elections 2020 will be announced by the Election Commission on February 11. At 111, Kalitara Mandal has lost all her teeth but definitely not her appetite for fish and the will to participate in elections as this oldest voter in Delhi is still excited to get her wrinkled finger inked on Saturday. Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has cast his vote at the polling station set up at NDMC School of Science & Humanities Education at Tuglak Cresent. He says, "it is basic duty of every citizen to vote. It is important to get out there and contribute." pic.twitter.com/y8quQkTS8L — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020 External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has cast his vote at the polling station set up at NDMC School of Science & Humanities Education at Tuglak Cresent. He says, it is basic duty of every citizen to vote. It is important to get out there and contribute. Heavy security deployed at the Jamia Nagar area, where protests against CAA and NRC are being witnessed. Five polling booths have been marked 'critical'. Three shooting incidents were reported in the area during the ongoing agitation. दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए आज मतदान का दिन है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरी अपील है कि वे अधिक से अधिक संख्या में लोकतंत्र के इस महोत्सव में भाग लें और वोटिंग का नया रिकॉर्ड बनाएं।



Urging the people of Delhi, especially my young friends, to vote in record numbers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 8, 2020 PM Modi urges people in Delhi to vote in record numbers. A queue of voters at a polling booth in Shaheen Public School in Shaheen Bagh, Okhla. AAP's Amanatullah is the sitting MLA and 2020 candidate of the party, he is up against Congress's Parvez Hashmi and BJP's Brahm Singh Bidhuri. नमस्कार दिल्ली।



आज मतदान है।



बदलाव के लिए वोट करें।



विकास की गति देने वाली एवं जनहित को समर्पित सरकार चुनने के लिए वोट करें।



वोट देना आपका सबसे अमूल्य अधिकार है। स्वयं वोट दें और अपने मित्रों, सगे-संबंधियों को भी वोट देने के लिए प्रोत्साहित करें।



जय हिंद। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 8, 2020 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed to the residents of Delhi to vote for change. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal specially appealed to women to vote. Just as you bear the responsibility of home, bear the responsibility of the country and Delhi. All women must go to vote and take the men of their houses, he tweeted in Hindi. Voting is yet to start at Raisina Bengali School at CR Park due to faulty EVMs. Controversial BJP MP Parvesh Verma cast his vote at a polling station in Matiala assembly constituency.