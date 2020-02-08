  • search
    Delhi Exit Poll Result 2020 LIVE: Jan Ki Baat predicts AAP will win 49-61 seats

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 08: The exit polls results of the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 will be out today once the voting for 70 assembly seats which is currently underway comes to end at 6 PM.

    Exit polls to 70 Assembly constituencies in the National Capital will be announced on Saturday (8 February) after 6.30 pm. The national capital is witnessing a triangular contest among the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.

    Delhi Exit Poll Result 2020 LIVE:

    While the results will be out on 11 February (Tuesday), the Delhi Exit Poll Result 2020 may offer a rough idea of the voting trend before the final results are out.

    Watch this space to know mood of voters in Delhi Assembly Election 2020 :

    Newest First Oldest First
    6:37 PM, 8 Feb
    The Jan Ki Baat exit poll predicts a huge victory for the Aam Aadmi Party. AAP will win somewhere between 49-61 seats out of the total 70 seats. While, BJP will win 9-21 and Congress: 0-1.
    6:35 PM, 8 Feb
    According to the Times Now exit poll, Aam Aadmi Party will win 44 seats and the BJP will win 26 seats.
    6:35 PM, 8 Feb
    The Neta – NewsX exit poll predicts a huge victory for the Aam Aadmi Party. AAP will win somewhere between 53-57 seats out of the total 70 seats. While, BJP will win 11-17 and Congress: 0-2.
    6:33 PM, 8 Feb
    According to India Today Exit poll, the AAP will probably win 9 seats. The BJP will settle with only 1 seat.
    6:31 PM, 8 Feb
    Sudarshan News
    The exit poll conducted by Sudarshan News has predicted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would retain Delhi, winning 40-45 Assembly seats. The BJP, it has predicted, would bag 24-28 seats and the Congress, which drew a blank in 2015 polls, may manage to bag 2-3 seats.
    6:25 PM, 8 Feb
    Key candidates
    Prominent candidates in the fray include Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (New Delhi), his deputy Manish Sisodia (Patparganj), Atishi (Kalkaji) and Raghav Chadha (Rajendar Nagar) of the AAP; four former mayors -- Azad Singh, Yogender Chandolia, Ravinder Gupta and Khushi Ram -- of the BJP; and Shivani Chopra, daughter of Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra.
    6:24 PM, 8 Feb
    Another poll by Neta App-India News too gave AAP a definite edge. AAP is said to win 52-57 seats while BJP and Congress are predicted to win between 11-18 and 0-2 seats respectively.
    6:24 PM, 8 Feb
    Meanwhile, the ABP-CVoter poll claimed AAP could win 42 to 56 of the 70 seats in the capital while BJP may win 10 to 24 seats in the February 8 polls. It also predicted Congress may be a distant third with a maximum of four (0-4) seats in the polls.
    6:24 PM, 8 Feb
    The Congress, on the other hand, is likely to get around 2 seats the opinion poll also predicts. The rest of the UPA allies are unlikely to bag even one seat in the elections to be held on February 8, the poll says.
    6:24 PM, 8 Feb
    Opinion polls declare AAP winner in Delhi assembly elections 2020
    The Times Now-IPSOS opinion poll predicted that the AAP would end up with around 54 to 60 seats. The BJP, on the other hand, would win 10 to 14 seats, the poll also predicted. In comparison to the previous elections, the BJP stands to gain around 7 to 11 seats, while the AAP would be losing 7 to 13 seats.
    6:24 PM, 8 Feb
    Many pollsters, including Chanakya, IPSOS and Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat polls, are expected to publish the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 exit poll as soon as the voting ends.
    6:24 PM, 8 Feb
    What are exit polls?
    Exit polls basically mean a survey in which voters are asked how they voted as they leave a polling station.
    6:23 PM, 8 Feb
    As per Section 126A of a Representation of the People Act, 1951, the results of the Delhi election exit poll can be disseminated only after 6:30 pm
    6:23 PM, 8 Feb
    The exit poll results will be broadcast live on television channels once the polling process is over.
    6:19 PM, 8 Feb
    Union home minister Amit Shah is likely to hold a poll review meeting later tonight with Delhi BJP leaders.
    6:02 PM, 8 Feb
    Voter turnout details from the 11 districts as yet.
    5:44 PM, 8 Feb
    52.95% voter turn out reported from Delhi by 5:30 PM.
    5:30 PM, 8 Feb
    The voting process comes to an end, the exit polls will be announced. Delhi records a 52.03 percent voter turnout till 5.27 pm.
    5:22 PM, 8 Feb
    Voting underway at a polling booth in Shaheen Public School in Shaheen Bagh. AAP's Amanatullah is the sitting MLA and 2020 candidate of the party, he is up against Congress's Parvez Hashmi and BJP's Brahm Singh Bidhuri.
    5:20 PM, 8 Feb
    Pictures from the ongoing Delhi Assembly Polls at different polling stations across New Delhi.
    5:14 PM, 8 Feb
    44.52% voter turnout in Delhi assembly polls till 5 pm.
    5:12 PM, 8 Feb
    Delhi Assembly polls 2020 at a glace: 34,222 ballot units go live for 1,47, 86, 382 voters.
    4:59 PM, 8 Feb
    Voter turnout details from the 11 districts as yet. Polling underway.
    4:51 PM, 8 Feb
    Union Minister Giriraj Singh on AAP alleging that he distributed money to influence voters said, "I had just gone to the shop to buy some stuff. The shopkeeper is a known person. It has been done to raise an issue of Bihari vs non-Bihari."
    4:21 PM, 8 Feb
    At least 42 percent of voters have cast their vote till 4 pm, according to the Election Commission website. Only two hours left for the polling to conclude.
    3:50 PM, 8 Feb
    BJP MP Parvesh Verma, in a video on Twitter, said, If the people of Shaheen Bagh can shout in long queues and vote for the AAP party, then the people of Delhi too, should come out of their homes and vote for the 'nationalist' party.
    3:33 PM, 8 Feb
    Senior CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat casts vote at Sanchar Bhawan.
    3:32 PM, 8 Feb
    30.18 % voter turnout in Delhi assembly polls till 3 pm.
    2:58 PM, 8 Feb
    Former President Pranab Mukharjee casts his vote at Kamraj lane polling booth.
    2:53 PM, 8 Feb
    The Election Commission has provided a service for senior citizens to be able to vote in the Delhi Assembly election.
