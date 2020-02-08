Delhi Exit Poll Result 2020 LIVE: Jan Ki Baat predicts AAP will win 49-61 seats
New Delhi, Feb 08: The exit polls results of the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 will be out today once the voting for 70 assembly seats which is currently underway comes to end at 6 PM.
Exit polls to 70 Assembly constituencies in the National Capital will be announced on Saturday (8 February) after 6.30 pm. The national capital is witnessing a triangular contest among the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.
While the results will be out on 11 February (Tuesday), the Delhi Exit Poll Result 2020 may offer a rough idea of the voting trend before the final results are out.
Watch this space to know mood of voters in Delhi Assembly Election 2020 :
6:37 PM, 8 Feb
The Jan Ki Baat exit poll predicts a huge victory for the Aam Aadmi Party. AAP will win somewhere between 49-61 seats out of the total 70 seats. While, BJP will win 9-21 and Congress: 0-1.
6:35 PM, 8 Feb
According to the Times Now exit poll, Aam Aadmi Party will win 44 seats and the BJP will win 26 seats.
6:35 PM, 8 Feb
The Neta – NewsX exit poll predicts a huge victory for the Aam Aadmi Party. AAP will win somewhere between 53-57 seats out of the total 70 seats. While, BJP will win 11-17 and Congress: 0-2.
6:33 PM, 8 Feb
According to India Today Exit poll, the AAP will probably win 9 seats. The BJP will settle with only 1 seat.
6:31 PM, 8 Feb
Sudarshan News
The exit poll conducted by Sudarshan News has predicted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would retain Delhi, winning 40-45 Assembly seats. The BJP, it has predicted, would bag 24-28 seats and the Congress, which drew a blank in 2015 polls, may manage to bag 2-3 seats.
6:25 PM, 8 Feb
Key candidates
Prominent candidates in the fray include Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (New Delhi), his deputy Manish Sisodia (Patparganj), Atishi (Kalkaji) and Raghav Chadha (Rajendar Nagar) of the AAP; four former mayors -- Azad Singh, Yogender Chandolia, Ravinder Gupta and Khushi Ram -- of the BJP; and Shivani Chopra, daughter of Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra.
6:24 PM, 8 Feb
Another poll by Neta App-India News too gave AAP a definite edge. AAP is said to win 52-57 seats while BJP and Congress are predicted to win between 11-18 and 0-2 seats respectively.
6:24 PM, 8 Feb
Meanwhile, the ABP-CVoter poll claimed AAP could win 42 to 56 of the 70 seats in the capital while BJP may win 10 to 24 seats in the February 8 polls. It also predicted Congress may be a distant third with a maximum of four (0-4) seats in the polls.
6:24 PM, 8 Feb
The Congress, on the other hand, is likely to get around 2 seats the opinion poll also predicts. The rest of the UPA allies are unlikely to bag even one seat in the elections to be held on February 8, the poll says.
6:24 PM, 8 Feb
Opinion polls declare AAP winner in Delhi assembly elections 2020
The Times Now-IPSOS opinion poll predicted that the AAP would end up with around 54 to 60 seats. The BJP, on the other hand, would win 10 to 14 seats, the poll also predicted. In comparison to the previous elections, the BJP stands to gain around 7 to 11 seats, while the AAP would be losing 7 to 13 seats.
6:24 PM, 8 Feb
Many pollsters, including Chanakya, IPSOS and Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat polls, are expected to publish the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 exit poll as soon as the voting ends.
6:24 PM, 8 Feb
What are exit polls?
Exit polls basically mean a survey in which voters are asked how they voted as they leave a polling station.
6:23 PM, 8 Feb
As per Section 126A of a Representation of the People Act, 1951, the results of the Delhi election exit poll can be disseminated only after 6:30 pm
6:23 PM, 8 Feb
The exit poll results will be broadcast live on television channels once the polling process is over.
6:19 PM, 8 Feb
Union home minister Amit Shah is likely to hold a poll review meeting later tonight with Delhi BJP leaders.
6:02 PM, 8 Feb
#Voter Turnout details from the 11 districts as yet.
52.95% voter turn out reported from Delhi by 5:30 PM.
5:30 PM, 8 Feb
The voting process comes to an end, the exit polls will be announced. Delhi records a 52.03 percent voter turnout till 5.27 pm.
5:22 PM, 8 Feb
Voting underway at a polling booth in Shaheen Public School in Shaheen Bagh. AAP's Amanatullah is the sitting MLA and 2020 candidate of the party, he is up against Congress's Parvez Hashmi and BJP's Brahm Singh Bidhuri.
5:20 PM, 8 Feb
44.52% voter turn out reported from Delhi by 5 PM.
Voter turnout details from the 11 districts as yet. Polling underway.
4:51 PM, 8 Feb
Union Minister Giriraj Singh on AAP alleging that he distributed money to influence voters said, "I had just gone to the shop to buy some stuff. The shopkeeper is a known person. It has been done to raise an issue of Bihari vs non-Bihari."
4:21 PM, 8 Feb
At least 42 percent of voters have cast their vote till 4 pm, according to the Election Commission website. Only two hours left for the polling to conclude.
3:50 PM, 8 Feb
BJP MP Parvesh Verma, in a video on Twitter, said, If the people of Shaheen Bagh can shout in long queues and vote for the AAP party, then the people of Delhi too, should come out of their homes and vote for the 'nationalist' party.
3:33 PM, 8 Feb
Senior CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat casts vote at Sanchar Bhawan.
3:32 PM, 8 Feb
30.18 % voter turnout in Delhi assembly polls till 3 pm.
2:58 PM, 8 Feb
Former President Pranab Mukharjee casts his vote at Kamraj lane polling booth.
2:53 PM, 8 Feb
The Election Commission has provided a service for senior citizens to be able to vote in the Delhi Assembly election.
12:39 AM, 8 Feb
The ruling Aam Aadmi Party is going into the Delhi election with the hope to repeat its stellar performance of the last assembly polls, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which bagged all seven seats here in the Lok Sabha election in May 2019, will be aiming at expanding its vote share in the national capital.
12:39 AM, 8 Feb
The Congress is seeking to better its performance than last time when it did not bag any seat in the Assembly polls but improved its vote share in 2019 polls.
12:40 AM, 8 Feb
The AAP had got 54.3 per cent votes in the 2015 Assembly polls, while the BJP secured 32 per cent and the Congress bagged just 9.6 per cent of the total votes polled.
4:55 AM, 8 Feb
Over 14.7 million voters are eligible to cast their vote.
4:55 AM, 8 Feb
There are a total of 13.751 polling booths across 2,689 locations.
4:55 AM, 8 Feb
Massive voter awareness campaigns have been carried out across Delhi.
4:55 AM, 8 Feb
Sultanpur Majra, Seelampur, Ballimaran, Bijwasan, Trilokpuri, Shakur Basti, New Delhi, Rohtas Nagar, Chhatarpur, Rajouri Garden and Jangpura are the 11 constituencies with QR code voter slips.
4:55 AM, 8 Feb
All 70 constituencies have a model pink polling station, managed exclusively by women.
7:12 AM, 8 Feb
In view of Delhi elections, vehicles being checked by Police in Jamia area.
7:14 AM, 8 Feb
Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, BJP candidate from Hari Nagar assembly constituency offers prayers at Fateh Nagar Gurudwara. Voting for Delhi Elections 2020 to begin at 8 AM.
7:17 AM, 8 Feb
AAP is going into the election with the tough task of matching its 2015 tally, when it won 67 of 70 seats in a landslide victory.
7:21 AM, 8 Feb
All five polling stations in Shaheen Bagh have been declared 'critical' by Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer.
7:24 AM, 8 Feb
Kejriwal has banked on his work on fixing the city's hospitals and schools and promising a host of developmental works.
7:27 AM, 8 Feb
App-based bike taxi aggregator Rapido will provide free rides to voters to help them reach polling booths.
7:38 AM, 8 Feb
Voters start arriving at a polling station in Jhandewalan area, in Karol Bagh assembly constituency. AAP has fielded its sitting MLA Vishesh Ravi from here. BJP's Yogendra Chandolia and Congress' Gaurav Dhanak are contesting from here.
7:43 AM, 8 Feb
BJP hopes to build on its performance in the 2019 parliamentary polls when it won all seven Lok Sabha seats.
7:51 AM, 8 Feb
Today, people of Delhi will vote for better education and future for their children, says Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.
7:57 AM, 8 Feb
Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Krishna Nagar Assembly constituency, Dr. Anil Goel, says, I am confident that in the next 5 years Delhi will have 'Saaf paani, saaf hawa aur saaf vyavhaar.
8:01 AM, 8 Feb
Polling for 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi begins.
8:03 AM, 8 Feb
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ram Madhav arrives at a polling station in Jhandewalan area, in Karol Bagh assembly constituency. AAP has fielded its sitting MLA Vishesh Ravi from here. BJP's Yogendra Chandolia & Congress' Gaurav Dhanak are contesting from here.
8:05 AM, 8 Feb
The result of Delhi assembly elections 2020 will be announced by the Election Commission on February 11.
8:08 AM, 8 Feb
At 111, Kalitara Mandal has lost all her teeth but definitely not her appetite for fish and the will to participate in elections as this oldest voter in Delhi is still excited to get her wrinkled finger inked on Saturday.
8:10 AM, 8 Feb
Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has cast his vote at the polling station set up at NDMC School of Science & Humanities Education at Tuglak Cresent. He says, "it is basic duty of every citizen to vote. It is important to get out there and contribute." pic.twitter.com/y8quQkTS8L
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has cast his vote at the polling station set up at NDMC School of Science & Humanities Education at Tuglak Cresent. He says, it is basic duty of every citizen to vote. It is important to get out there and contribute.
8:14 AM, 8 Feb
Heavy security deployed at the Jamia Nagar area, where protests against CAA and NRC are being witnessed. Five polling booths have been marked 'critical'. Three shooting incidents were reported in the area during the ongoing agitation.
8:16 AM, 8 Feb
दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए आज मतदान का दिन है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरी अपील है कि वे अधिक से अधिक संख्या में लोकतंत्र के इस महोत्सव में भाग लें और वोटिंग का नया रिकॉर्ड बनाएं।
Urging the people of Delhi, especially my young friends, to vote in record numbers.
PM Modi urges people in Delhi to vote in record numbers.
8:18 AM, 8 Feb
A queue of voters at a polling booth in Shaheen Public School in Shaheen Bagh, Okhla. AAP's Amanatullah is the sitting MLA and 2020 candidate of the party, he is up against Congress's Parvez Hashmi and BJP's Brahm Singh Bidhuri.
8:19 AM, 8 Feb
नमस्कार दिल्ली।
आज मतदान है।
बदलाव के लिए वोट करें।
विकास की गति देने वाली एवं जनहित को समर्पित सरकार चुनने के लिए वोट करें।
वोट देना आपका सबसे अमूल्य अधिकार है। स्वयं वोट दें और अपने मित्रों, सगे-संबंधियों को भी वोट देने के लिए प्रोत्साहित करें।
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed to the residents of Delhi to vote for change.
8:24 AM, 8 Feb
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal specially appealed to women to vote.
Just as you bear the responsibility of home, bear the responsibility of the country and Delhi. All women must go to vote and take the men of their houses, he tweeted in Hindi.
8:26 AM, 8 Feb
Voting is yet to start at Raisina Bengali School at CR Park due to faulty EVMs.
8:33 AM, 8 Feb
Controversial BJP MP Parvesh Verma cast his vote at a polling station in Matiala assembly constituency.
