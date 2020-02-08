  • search
Trending Coronavirus Auto Expo 2020 LIVE Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi Exit Poll Result 2020: Jan Ki Baat predicts AAP will win 49-61 seats

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 08: The Jan Ki Baat exit poll predicted a huge victory for the Aam Aadmi Party.

    According to the Republic Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls, AAP will win somewhere between 49-61 seats out of the total 70 seats. While, BJP will win 9-21 and Congress: 0-1.

    The national capital is witnessing a triangular contest among the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.

    Delhi Exit Poll Result 2020: Jan Ki Baat predicts AAP will win 49-61 seats

    Vote share:

    AAP is projected to garner 51-52 per cent of the vote share, leading over the BJP which is set to gain 38-40% of the vote share.

    Meanwhile, Congress is projected to gain 4-5% of the vote share. Other parties are set to garner 5% of the vote share.

    AAP: 51-52%,

    BJP: 38-40%,

    Cong+: 4-5% and

    Others: 5%

    The AAP is contesting solo and is hoping to retain power with a comfortable majority. The BJP is contesting from 67 seats, while the remaining three seats are being contested by the Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti party (LJP). The Congress is contesting in an alliance with the RJD. The polling in Delhi follows a bitter election campaign that created a sharp political divide ahead of elections.

    Delhi Exit Poll Results 2020: AAP to win 53-57 seats, predicts Neta-NewsX survey

    During the assembly election 2015, AAP won a resounding majority by winning 67 seats and the BJP managed three. The Congress, which had held the reigns of Delhi for 15 years, drew a blank.

    The AAP got 54% votes in the 2015 polls but it dipped to 26% in the municipal elections in 2017 and 18% in the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 when it couldn't even open its account.

    More EXIT POLLS News

    Read more about:

    exit polls delhi assembly elections 2020 aam aadmi party

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X