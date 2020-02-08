Delhi Exit Poll 2020: Newsx-POLSTRAT predicts clean sweep for AAP

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 08: News X-POLSTRAT Exit poll has predicted a sweeping victory for Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi Assembly polls.

The exit poll predicts 50-56 seats for AAP, 10-14 seats for the BJP and one seat for the Congress.

Kejriwal's AAP had won 67 of the 70 seats in last assembly elections held in 2015. In Lok Sabha polls in 2019, BJP had registered leads in 65 of the 70 assembly constituencies.

The AAP is hoping to repeat its performance from the last Assembly polls when it notched up 54.3% votes in the 2015 elections.

The BJP, which bagged all seven seats in Delhi the Lok Sabha elections last May and secured 32% of the votes in the 2015 Assembly polls, will be aiming to expand its vote share in the national capital.

The Congress had bagged just 9.6% of the total votes polled in 2015, failing to bag a single seat, but improved its vote share in the Lok Sabha elections.

The three major political parties, AAP, BJP and Congress are locked in a triangular fight in the national capital, for which the results will be out on February 11.