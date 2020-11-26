YouTube
    Delhi Environment Minister, Gopal Rai tests positive for COVID-19

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 26: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday tested positive for coronavirus.

    Rai is the third minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government to have contracted the virus.

    Delhi Environment Minister, Gopal Rai tests positive for COVID-19

    Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain had been infected with coronavirus.

    Coronavirus cases: 44,489 more COVID-19 cases reported in last 24 hours in India

    An official said that Rai, who is also AAP's Delhi convenor, had met party workers around Diwali.

    The minister had not attended the all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to discuss the COVID-19 situation in Delhi on November 19 as he was not feeling well.

    In a tweet, Rai said that after initial symptoms, he underwent COVID-19 test and the report has come positive.

    The environment minister has requested those who recently came in contact with him to undergo test for COVID-19.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 26, 2020, 11:48 [IST]
