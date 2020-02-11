For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Delhi Elections: These memes will leave you in splits
India
New Delhi, Feb 11: The Aam Admi Party is set to return to power in Delhi once again. The BJP has made improvements to its tally.
As the counting is underway, people are having a field day with their memes. Do check out some of the memes, which we must say are hilarious.
Meanwhile congress 👇🏻#DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/2PmCuUHRyW— Mj (@TheMukeshJha) February 11, 2020
We're heading for a landslide!— Spandan Srivastava (@Spandan911) February 11, 2020
Are y'all ready??#DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/aon0eFSIQj
#DelhiResults #DelhiElectionResults— Jitesh Rochlani (@jiteshrochlani) February 11, 2020
Exclusive pic from hari Nagar seat where Bagga is leading 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Dyfv87YvNH
Manoj Tiwari today : pic.twitter.com/63gByQj9Mk— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) February 11, 2020
Scenes right now#DelhiElection2020#DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/mTcbhbXO0i— 🅰️🅱️HI 🍻🚬 (@i_am_srkoholic) February 11, 2020
Congress right now #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/qwvqAJcb28— Manoj Tiwari(Parody) (@ManojMujra) February 11, 2020