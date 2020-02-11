Delhi Elections: These memes will leave you in splits

India

New Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 11: The Aam Admi Party is set to return to power in Delhi once again. The BJP has made improvements to its tally.

As the counting is underway, people are having a field day with their memes. Do check out some of the memes, which we must say are hilarious.

Exclusive pic from hari Nagar seat where Bagga is leading 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Dyfv87YvNH — Jitesh Rochlani (@jiteshrochlani) February 11, 2020

Manoj Tiwari today : pic.twitter.com/63gByQj9Mk — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) February 11, 2020