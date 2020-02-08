Delhi Elections: 'Sixth sense' tells me BJP will win, says Manoj Tiwari

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 08: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Saturday said that "vibrations" and "sixth sense" told him his party would come to power in the capital with at least 50 seats.

"I feel vibrations from all sides ... today my sixth sense is telling me that this time a BJP government will be formed," Tiwari told reporters after casting his vote at the Government Girls Senior Secondary School at Yamuna Vihar.

He added his mother, who had come from their village in Varanasi on 1 February for his birthday, was on a fast and had pledged to leave only after today's vote.

Asked how many seats he thought the BJP would win this time, Tiwari said, "We will win 50-plus seats and form a government with people blessing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership."

However, the Bhojpuri filmstar-singer-politician parried question about BJP's chief ministerial face, saying "Ho jayega, bahut accha hoga (There will be someone, someone very good)."

The BJP hopes to unseat Arvind Kejriwal, who party showed stunning performance in 2015 when it won 67 of the 70 assembly seats. The BJP won three which the Congress drew a blank.