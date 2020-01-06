Delhi elections on February 8, counting on Feb 11

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 06: The Delhi assembly elections would be held on February 8 and counting will take place on February 11, the Election Commission of India has said.

Notification will be issued on January 14 and the last date of nomination is January 21. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on January 22 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is January 24.

The model code of conduct has come into effect immediately. All must ensure that it is properly implemented, the EC said.

The ECI while making the announcement today also said that counting will take place on

The ECI said that the total number of voters in the final electoral roll in Delhi as on January 6 2020 is 1,46,92,136. Polling will be held at 13,750 polling stations.

There will be 90,000 officials deployed to ensure the conduct of the elections, the EC also said. At a high level meeting all aspects were discussed and measures have been taken to ensure that security would be tight, Chief Election Commissioner, Sunil Arora said.

All measures have been taken to ensure a high voter turn out. We have seen that the voter turn out in states like Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand have been impressive.

The BJP will be looking to topple the Aam Aadmi Party government. Till date no alliance have been announced for the elections and it appears that all parties would be fighting the polls alone. The AAP had won 67 out of 70 seats in the 2015 elections.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that his party will go through the ''aarop patra'' (charge sheet) released by the BJP against his government and implement the "good suggestions" given in it in the next five years.

Meanwhile, BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah sought to know on Sunday whether the AAP government has completed any work in the last five years.

Amit Shah alleged that Arvind Kejriwal came to power in Delhi five years ago by misleading people with a host of promises.

Addressing party workers, Shah alleged that Kejriwal was "wasting" public money on advertisements and said somebody can mislead people once but not all the time.

He exuded confidence that the BJP will come to power in Delhi under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP has been out of power in Delhi since 1998.

Asking whether the AAP government has completed any work during its tenure, the BJP president listed the works done by the Centre for Delhi in the last five years.

He also accused Kejriwal of "favouring the tukde tukde" gang by not giving sanction to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar, the former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU), in the JNU sedition case.

Urging party workers to undertake door-to-door campaign to take the BJP's message to the people, Shah said he will himself take part in 'mohalla sabha' campaign in the national capital.