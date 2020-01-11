  • search
    Delhi elections: Kejriwal slammed for inducting Shoaib Iqbal

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 11: The BJP on Friday launched a scathing attack on Arvind Kejriwal over inducting Shoaib Iqbal into the AAP fold, saying the five-time MLA has been convicted in several cases and the ruling party in Delhi would do anything for vote bank politics.

    Addressing a press conference at the party office here, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra slammed Kejriwal for inducting Iqbal ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

    File photo of Arvind Kejriwal
    Arvind Kejriwal

    "By inducting Iqbal in the AAP, Kejriwal has proved that he would do anything for vote bank politics," Patra said.

      Patra also alleged that Shoaib Iqbal's son had used derogatory language against the Prime Minister during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act.

      He said Shoaib has been convicted in several cases and "there is an unending list of grave offences under his name".

