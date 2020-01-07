Delhi elections: Confident that BJP would form govt says Amit Shah

  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 07: Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah on Monday accused the AAP government in Delhi of misleading the people for five years and said after the February 8 assembly polls, a new dispensation will take over and accelerate development in the national capital.

    In a series of tweets, Shah also alleged the AAP government made only promises throughout its tenure and now in the last three months, public money was being spent on advertisements for its announcements.

    "I am confident that through this festival of democracy, the government led by a party, which misled people for five years and gave hollow promises, will be defeated and a government will be formed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that can fulfil the people's aspirations," he said.

    Delhi elections on February 8, counting on Feb 11

    Shah said the people of Delhi are still looking for free Wi-Fi, 15 lakh CCTV cameras, new colleges and hospitals, as promised by the AAP government.

    Welcoming the announcement of the polls, Shah said this election will lay the foundation for accelerating development in Delhi.

    "I hope that the people of Delhi will vote in large numbers and create a new record," he said.

    Delhi elections: BJP only party with 'neta’ and 'neeti’

    The elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will take place on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11, the Election Commission announced on Monday.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 8:30 [IST]
