    Delhi elections: BJP only party with ‘neta’ and ‘neeti’

    New Delhi, Jan 07: BJP working president J P Nadda on Sunday said his party is the only one that is free from dynastic politics and based on ideology.

    Addressing party workers, Nadda said the BJP is also the only party with a leader and policy. He also urged the party workers to at least visit a household thrice to send across the message of the BJP.

    BJP Working President JP Nadda
    BJP Working President JP Nadda

    The Delhi assembly elections would be held on February 8 and counting will take place on February 11, the Election Commission of India has said.

    Notification will be issued on January 14 and the last date of nomination is January 21.

    Delhi elections on February 8, counting on Feb 11

    Scrutiny of nominations will take place on January 22 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is January 24.

    The model code of conduct has come into effect immediately. All must ensure that it is properly implemented, the EC said.

    The ECI while making the announcement today also said that counting will take place on

    The ECI said that the total number of voters in the final electoral roll in Delhi as on January 6 2020 is 1,46,92,136. Polling will be held at 13,750 polling stations.

    Delhi elections: BJP faces uphill task to oust AAP

    There will be 90,000 officials deployed to ensure the conduct of the elections, the EC also said. At a high level meeting all aspects were discussed and measures have been taken to ensure that security would be tight, Chief Election Commissioner, Sunil Arora said.

    jp nadda dynastic politics bjp delhi assembly elections 2020

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 8:17 [IST]
