Delhi elections: BJP backs its nationalism plank

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 13: There is a growing demand for an overhaul of the BJP in the national capital after the loss in the Delhi elections.

Sources in the BJP say that many felt that the loss in Delhi was owing to several factors. One of them was the failure to counter the freebies doled out by the Aam Admi Party. The lack of a CM face was also cited as of the other reasons.

The party felt that it should have won the elections with ease, considering its performance in the Lok Sabha polls, in which it won all the 7 seats in Delhi. Many within the party felt that the local unit did not step up enough despite the national leaders campaigning hectically in Delhi. This is owing to weak organisation, the party source also said.

Further there was also a delay in releasing the manifesto and this could have also led to the defeat.

Regional parties cannot fight alone against country's largest party: slams BJP

When it comes to the campaign around nationalism, all BJP leaders are united that this had helped the party. Issues such as the new citizenship law and Article 370 did good for the campaign, the party leaders felt. The leaders felt that these issues had clearly helped in increasing the vote share of the party.