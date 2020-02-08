  • search
Trending Coronavirus Auto Expo 2020 LIVE Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi Elections 2020 LIVE: Vote to free Delhi from lies and vote-bank politics, says Amit Shah

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 08: Voting has begun at 8 am across all 70 constituencies to elect a new government for the state assembly. Polling will end at 6 pm following which there will be exit polls to predict which party might form the next government.

    Delhi polls 2020: Litmus test for AAP, BJP and Congress as national capital set to vote today

    While the AAP has fielded candidates on all 70 seats, the BJP and the Congress have entered into electoral agreements with other parties.

    Over 1.47 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise.

    Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    9:34 AM, 8 Feb
    Senior BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri said that the voters of Delhi, in this assembly election, will reply to Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party "who raised Shaheen Bagh".
    9:32 AM, 8 Feb
    Bharatiya Janata Party MP Meenakshi Lekhi casts her vote at a polling station in South Extension Part-II.
    9:25 AM, 8 Feb
    Polling percentage till 9 am stood at 0.74%
    9:24 AM, 8 Feb
    EVM is also not functioning at Sardar Patel Vidyalaya booth number 114, New Delhi constituency.
    9:17 AM, 8 Feb
    Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, after casting vote said, I am sure that on February 11 BJP will form the govt. BJP and PM Modi has done a lot for Delhi.
    9:12 AM, 8 Feb
    I am voting for India and its Constitution. We are citizens of India," said a woman on Saturday while waiting for her turn to vote outside a polling booth, set-up at the Shaheen Public School in the Shaheen Bagh area of South Delhi.
    9:11 AM, 8 Feb
    Home Minister Amit Shah urged people to exercise their franchise and said 'I appeal to the people of Delhi to vote to free Delhi from lies and vote bank politics.'
    9:09 AM, 8 Feb
    Voting has not yet begun at C10 block booth in Yamuna Vihar due to a technical issue in the EVM. Election Commission's technical team at the spot, reports ANI.
    9:08 AM, 8 Feb
    Former Vice-President Hamid Ansari and senior RSS leader Ram Lal at Nirman Bhawan cast vote in New Delhi assembly constituency. Delhi CM and sitting MLA from the constituency, Arvind Kejriwal is contesting from here. BJP's Sunil Yadav& Congress's Romesh Sabharwal fielded against the CM.
    9:07 AM, 8 Feb
    Congress candidate from the Chandni Chowk assembly constituency, Alka Lamba casts her vote at polling booth number 161 at Tagore Garden Extension; She is up against Prahlad Singh Sahni of Aam Aadmi Party and BJP's Suman Gupta.
    9:00 AM, 8 Feb
    Lt Governor Anil Baijal and his wife Mala Baijal cast their vote at a polling station at Greater Kailash.
    9:00 AM, 8 Feb
    Voting has finally started at the CR Park booth, after 45 minutes delay.
    8:59 AM, 8 Feb
    Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan along with his mother arrive at Ratan Devi Public School in Krishna Nagar to cast their votes.
    8:50 AM, 8 Feb
    An FIR was registered against the Aam Aadmi Party over a spoof video of popular Bollywood film 'Sholay' in which Union Home Minister Amit Shah is shown as 'Gabbar' and three BJP leaders as dacoits.
    8:44 AM, 8 Feb
    BJP chief JP Nadda too appealed to voters in Delhi to vote in large numbers.
    8:36 AM, 8 Feb
    Justice R. Bhanumati casts vote at NDMC School of Science and Humanities Education at Tuglak Cresent Road.
    8:33 AM, 8 Feb
    BJP and Congress have fielded Rajesh Gehlot and Sumesh Shokeen from the constituency, respectively. Gulab Singh Yadav of AAP is the current MLA and party's candidate from Matiala.
    8:33 AM, 8 Feb
    Controversial BJP MP Parvesh Verma cast his vote at a polling station in Matiala assembly constituency.
    8:26 AM, 8 Feb
    Voting is yet to start at Raisina Bengali School at CR Park due to faulty EVMs.
    8:24 AM, 8 Feb
    Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal specially appealed to women to vote. Just as you bear the responsibility of home, bear the responsibility of the country and Delhi. All women must go to vote and take the men of their houses, he tweeted in Hindi.
    8:19 AM, 8 Feb
    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed to the residents of Delhi to vote for change.
    8:18 AM, 8 Feb
    A queue of voters at a polling booth in Shaheen Public School in Shaheen Bagh, Okhla. AAP's Amanatullah is the sitting MLA and 2020 candidate of the party, he is up against Congress's Parvez Hashmi and BJP's Brahm Singh Bidhuri.
    8:16 AM, 8 Feb
    PM Modi urges people in Delhi to vote in record numbers.
    8:14 AM, 8 Feb
    Heavy security deployed at the Jamia Nagar area, where protests against CAA and NRC are being witnessed. Five polling booths have been marked 'critical'. Three shooting incidents were reported in the area during the ongoing agitation.
    8:10 AM, 8 Feb
    External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has cast his vote at the polling station set up at NDMC School of Science & Humanities Education at Tuglak Cresent. He says, it is basic duty of every citizen to vote. It is important to get out there and contribute.
    8:08 AM, 8 Feb
    At 111, Kalitara Mandal has lost all her teeth but definitely not her appetite for fish and the will to participate in elections as this oldest voter in Delhi is still excited to get her wrinkled finger inked on Saturday.
    8:05 AM, 8 Feb
    The result of Delhi assembly elections 2020 will be announced by the Election Commission on February 11.
    8:03 AM, 8 Feb
    Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ram Madhav arrives at a polling station in Jhandewalan area, in Karol Bagh assembly constituency. AAP has fielded its sitting MLA Vishesh Ravi from here. BJP's Yogendra Chandolia & Congress' Gaurav Dhanak are contesting from here.
    8:01 AM, 8 Feb
    Polling for 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi begins.
    7:57 AM, 8 Feb
    Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Krishna Nagar Assembly constituency, Dr. Anil Goel, says, I am confident that in the next 5 years Delhi will have 'Saaf paani, saaf hawa aur saaf vyavhaar.
    READ MORE

    Take a look at some of the important facts about Delhi polls 2020:

    • No. of eligible voters: 1,47,86,382 (1.47 crore)
    • No. of female voters: 66,80,277 (66.80 lakh)
    • No. of other voters: 869
    • Number of NRI Voters: 498
    • Number of Service Voters: 11608
    • Total No. of candidates: 672
    • Total No. of male candidates: 593
    • Total No. of female candidates: 79
    • No. of EVMs & VVPATs to be used in the elections:
    • Balloting Unit (BU): 34222
    • Control Unit (CU): 18765
    • VVPAT: 20385
    • Polling locations: 2688
    • Polling stations: 13750
    • No. of assembly constituencies: 70

    More DELHI ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2020 News

    Read more about:

    delhi assembly elections 2020 aap bjp congress

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X