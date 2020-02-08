News India live

Delhi Elections 2020 LIVE: Vote to free Delhi from lies and vote-bank politics, says Amit Shah

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Feb 08: Voting has begun at 8 am across all 70 constituencies to elect a new government for the state assembly. Polling will end at 6 pm following which there will be exit polls to predict which party might form the next government.

While the AAP has fielded candidates on all 70 seats, the BJP and the Congress have entered into electoral agreements with other parties.

Over 1.47 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise.

Senior BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri said that the voters of Delhi, in this assembly election, will reply to Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party "who raised Shaheen Bagh". Bharatiya Janata Party MP Meenakshi Lekhi casts her vote at a polling station in South Extension Part-II. Polling percentage till 9 am stood at 0.74% EVM is also not functioning at Sardar Patel Vidyalaya booth number 114, New Delhi constituency. Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, after casting vote said, I am sure that on February 11 BJP will form the govt. BJP and PM Modi has done a lot for Delhi. I am voting for India and its Constitution. We are citizens of India," said a woman on Saturday while waiting for her turn to vote outside a polling booth, set-up at the Shaheen Public School in the Shaheen Bagh area of South Delhi. Home Minister Amit Shah urged people to exercise their franchise and said 'I appeal to the people of Delhi to vote to free Delhi from lies and vote bank politics.' Voting has not yet begun at C10 block booth in Yamuna Vihar due to a technical issue in the EVM. Election Commission's technical team at the spot, reports ANI. Former Vice-President Hamid Ansari and senior RSS leader Ram Lal at Nirman Bhawan cast vote in New Delhi assembly constituency. Delhi CM and sitting MLA from the constituency, Arvind Kejriwal is contesting from here. BJP's Sunil Yadav& Congress's Romesh Sabharwal fielded against the CM. Congress candidate from the Chandni Chowk assembly constituency, Alka Lamba casts her vote at polling booth number 161 at Tagore Garden Extension; She is up against Prahlad Singh Sahni of Aam Aadmi Party and BJP's Suman Gupta. Lt Governor Anil Baijal and his wife Mala Baijal cast their vote at a polling station at Greater Kailash. Voting has finally started at the CR Park booth, after 45 minutes delay. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan along with his mother arrive at Ratan Devi Public School in Krishna Nagar to cast their votes. An FIR was registered against the Aam Aadmi Party over a spoof video of popular Bollywood film 'Sholay' in which Union Home Minister Amit Shah is shown as 'Gabbar' and three BJP leaders as dacoits. दिल्ली के सभी मतदाताओं से अपील करता हूँ कि अधिक से अधिक संख्या में मतदान कर लोकतंत्र के महापर्व में भागीदार बने।

देश की एकता, अखंडता और दिल्ली के सम्पूर्ण विकास के लिए आपका एक-एक वोट महत्वपूर्ण है। आपका वोट ही आपकी दिल्ली का सुनहरा भविष्य लिखेगा।

“पहले मतदान, फिर जलपान”

जय हिंद — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 8, 2020 BJP chief JP Nadda too appealed to voters in Delhi to vote in large numbers. Justice R. Bhanumati casts vote at NDMC School of Science and Humanities Education at Tuglak Cresent Road. BJP and Congress have fielded Rajesh Gehlot and Sumesh Shokeen from the constituency, respectively. Gulab Singh Yadav of AAP is the current MLA and party's candidate from Matiala. Controversial BJP MP Parvesh Verma cast his vote at a polling station in Matiala assembly constituency. Voting is yet to start at Raisina Bengali School at CR Park due to faulty EVMs. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal specially appealed to women to vote. Just as you bear the responsibility of home, bear the responsibility of the country and Delhi. All women must go to vote and take the men of their houses, he tweeted in Hindi. नमस्कार दिल्ली।



आज मतदान है।



बदलाव के लिए वोट करें।



विकास की गति देने वाली एवं जनहित को समर्पित सरकार चुनने के लिए वोट करें।



वोट देना आपका सबसे अमूल्य अधिकार है। स्वयं वोट दें और अपने मित्रों, सगे-संबंधियों को भी वोट देने के लिए प्रोत्साहित करें।



जय हिंद। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 8, 2020 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed to the residents of Delhi to vote for change. A queue of voters at a polling booth in Shaheen Public School in Shaheen Bagh, Okhla. AAP's Amanatullah is the sitting MLA and 2020 candidate of the party, he is up against Congress's Parvez Hashmi and BJP's Brahm Singh Bidhuri. दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए आज मतदान का दिन है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरी अपील है कि वे अधिक से अधिक संख्या में लोकतंत्र के इस महोत्सव में भाग लें और वोटिंग का नया रिकॉर्ड बनाएं।



Take a look at some of the important facts about Delhi polls 2020:

No. of eligible voters: 1,47,86,382 (1.47 crore)

No. of female voters: 66,80,277 (66.80 lakh)

No. of other voters: 869

Number of NRI Voters: 498

Number of Service Voters: 11608

Total No. of candidates: 672

Total No. of male candidates: 593

Total No. of female candidates: 79

No. of EVMs & VVPATs to be used in the elections:

Balloting Unit (BU): 34222

Control Unit (CU): 18765

VVPAT: 20385

Polling locations: 2688

Polling stations: 13750

No. of assembly constituencies: 70