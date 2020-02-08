  • search
    Delhi Elections 2020 LIVE: AAP, BJP, Cong locked in battle of prestige, voting begins

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 08: The voting for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi will be held today to elect a new government amid tight security arrangements across the national capital. Polling will begin at 8 am and will end at 6 pm.

    Delhi polls 2020: Litmus test for AAP, BJP and Congress as national capital set to vote today

    While the AAP has fielded candidates on all 70 seats, the BJP and the Congress have entered into electoral agreements with other parties.

    Over 1.47 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise.

    Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates:

    8:10 AM, 8 Feb
    External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has cast his vote at the polling station set up at NDMC School of Science & Humanities Education at Tuglak Cresent. He says, it is basic duty of every citizen to vote. It is important to get out there and contribute.
    8:08 AM, 8 Feb
    At 111, Kalitara Mandal has lost all her teeth but definitely not her appetite for fish and the will to participate in elections as this oldest voter in Delhi is still excited to get her wrinkled finger inked on Saturday.
    8:05 AM, 8 Feb
    The result of Delhi assembly elections 2020 will be announced by the Election Commission on February 11.
    8:03 AM, 8 Feb
    Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ram Madhav arrives at a polling station in Jhandewalan area, in Karol Bagh assembly constituency. AAP has fielded its sitting MLA Vishesh Ravi from here. BJP's Yogendra Chandolia & Congress' Gaurav Dhanak are contesting from here.
    8:01 AM, 8 Feb
    Polling for 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi begins.
    7:57 AM, 8 Feb
    Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Krishna Nagar Assembly constituency, Dr. Anil Goel, says, I am confident that in the next 5 years Delhi will have 'Saaf paani, saaf hawa aur saaf vyavhaar.
    7:51 AM, 8 Feb
    Today, people of Delhi will vote for better education and future for their children, says Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.
    7:43 AM, 8 Feb
    BJP hopes to build on its performance in the 2019 parliamentary polls when it won all seven Lok Sabha seats.
    7:38 AM, 8 Feb
    Voters start arriving at a polling station in Jhandewalan area, in Karol Bagh assembly constituency. AAP has fielded its sitting MLA Vishesh Ravi from here. BJP's Yogendra Chandolia and Congress' Gaurav Dhanak are contesting from here.
    7:27 AM, 8 Feb
    App-based bike taxi aggregator Rapido will provide free rides to voters to help them reach polling booths.
    7:24 AM, 8 Feb
    Kejriwal has banked on his work on fixing the city's hospitals and schools and promising a host of developmental works.
    7:21 AM, 8 Feb
    All five polling stations in Shaheen Bagh have been declared 'critical' by Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer.
    7:17 AM, 8 Feb
    AAP is going into the election with the tough task of matching its 2015 tally, when it won 67 of 70 seats in a landslide victory.
    7:14 AM, 8 Feb
    Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, BJP candidate from Hari Nagar assembly constituency offers prayers at Fateh Nagar Gurudwara. Voting for Delhi Elections 2020 to begin at 8 AM.
    7:12 AM, 8 Feb
    In view of Delhi elections, vehicles being checked by Police in Jamia area.
    4:55 AM, 8 Feb
    All 70 constituencies have a model pink polling station, managed exclusively by women.
    4:55 AM, 8 Feb
    Sultanpur Majra, Seelampur, Ballimaran, Bijwasan, Trilokpuri, Shakur Basti, New Delhi, Rohtas Nagar, Chhatarpur, Rajouri Garden and Jangpura are the 11 constituencies with QR code voter slips.
    4:55 AM, 8 Feb
    Massive voter awareness campaigns have been carried out across Delhi.
    4:55 AM, 8 Feb
    There are a total of 13.751 polling booths across 2,689 locations.
    4:55 AM, 8 Feb
    Over 14.7 million voters are eligible to cast their vote.
    12:40 AM, 8 Feb
    The AAP had got 54.3 per cent votes in the 2015 Assembly polls, while the BJP secured 32 per cent and the Congress bagged just 9.6 per cent of the total votes polled.
    12:39 AM, 8 Feb
    The Congress is seeking to better its performance than last time when it did not bag any seat in the Assembly polls but improved its vote share in 2019 polls.
    12:39 AM, 8 Feb
    The ruling Aam Aadmi Party is going into the Delhi election with the hope to repeat its stellar performance of the last assembly polls, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which bagged all seven seats here in the Lok Sabha election in May 2019, will be aiming at expanding its vote share in the national capital.

    Take a look at some of the important facts about Delhi polls 2020:

    • No. of eligible voters: 1,47,86,382 (1.47 crore)
    • No. of female voters: 66,80,277 (66.80 lakh)
    • No. of other voters: 869
    • Number of NRI Voters: 498
    • Number of Service Voters: 11608
    • Total No. of candidates: 672
    • Total No. of male candidates: 593
    • Total No. of female candidates: 79
    • No. of EVMs & VVPATs to be used in the elections:
    • Balloting Unit (BU): 34222
    • Control Unit (CU): 18765
    • VVPAT: 20385
    • Polling locations: 2688
    • Polling stations: 13750
    • No. of assembly constituencies: 70

