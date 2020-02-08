News India live

Delhi Elections 2020 LIVE: AAP, BJP, Cong locked in battle of prestige, voting begins

New Delhi, Feb 08: The voting for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi will be held today to elect a new government amid tight security arrangements across the national capital. Polling will begin at 8 am and will end at 6 pm.

While the AAP has fielded candidates on all 70 seats, the BJP and the Congress have entered into electoral agreements with other parties.

Over 1.47 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise.

Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has cast his vote at the polling station set up at NDMC School of Science & Humanities Education at Tuglak Cresent. He says, "it is basic duty of every citizen to vote. It is important to get out there and contribute." pic.twitter.com/y8quQkTS8L — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020 External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has cast his vote at the polling station set up at NDMC School of Science & Humanities Education at Tuglak Cresent. He says, it is basic duty of every citizen to vote. It is important to get out there and contribute. At 111, Kalitara Mandal has lost all her teeth but definitely not her appetite for fish and the will to participate in elections as this oldest voter in Delhi is still excited to get her wrinkled finger inked on Saturday. The result of Delhi assembly elections 2020 will be announced by the Election Commission on February 11. Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ram Madhav arrives at a polling station in Jhandewalan area, in Karol Bagh assembly constituency. AAP has fielded its sitting MLA Vishesh Ravi from here. BJP's Yogendra Chandolia & Congress' Gaurav Dhanak are contesting from here. Polling for 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi begins. Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Krishna Nagar Assembly constituency, Dr. Anil Goel, says, I am confident that in the next 5 years Delhi will have 'Saaf paani, saaf hawa aur saaf vyavhaar. Today, people of Delhi will vote for better education and future for their children, says Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. BJP hopes to build on its performance in the 2019 parliamentary polls when it won all seven Lok Sabha seats. Voters start arriving at a polling station in Jhandewalan area, in Karol Bagh assembly constituency. AAP has fielded its sitting MLA Vishesh Ravi from here. BJP's Yogendra Chandolia and Congress' Gaurav Dhanak are contesting from here. App-based bike taxi aggregator Rapido will provide free rides to voters to help them reach polling booths. Kejriwal has banked on his work on fixing the city's hospitals and schools and promising a host of developmental works. All five polling stations in Shaheen Bagh have been declared 'critical' by Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer. AAP is going into the election with the tough task of matching its 2015 tally, when it won 67 of 70 seats in a landslide victory. Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, BJP candidate from Hari Nagar assembly constituency offers prayers at Fateh Nagar Gurudwara. Voting for Delhi Elections 2020 to begin at 8 AM. In view of Delhi elections, vehicles being checked by Police in Jamia area. All 70 constituencies have a model pink polling station, managed exclusively by women. Sultanpur Majra, Seelampur, Ballimaran, Bijwasan, Trilokpuri, Shakur Basti, New Delhi, Rohtas Nagar, Chhatarpur, Rajouri Garden and Jangpura are the 11 constituencies with QR code voter slips. Massive voter awareness campaigns have been carried out across Delhi. There are a total of 13.751 polling booths across 2,689 locations. Over 14.7 million voters are eligible to cast their vote. The AAP had got 54.3 per cent votes in the 2015 Assembly polls, while the BJP secured 32 per cent and the Congress bagged just 9.6 per cent of the total votes polled. The Congress is seeking to better its performance than last time when it did not bag any seat in the Assembly polls but improved its vote share in 2019 polls. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party is going into the Delhi election with the hope to repeat its stellar performance of the last assembly polls, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which bagged all seven seats here in the Lok Sabha election in May 2019, will be aiming at expanding its vote share in the national capital.

Take a look at some of the important facts about Delhi polls 2020:

No. of eligible voters: 1,47,86,382 (1.47 crore)

No. of female voters: 66,80,277 (66.80 lakh)

No. of other voters: 869

Number of NRI Voters: 498

Number of Service Voters: 11608

Total No. of candidates: 672

Total No. of male candidates: 593

Total No. of female candidates: 79

No. of EVMs & VVPATs to be used in the elections:

Balloting Unit (BU): 34222

Control Unit (CU): 18765

VVPAT: 20385

Polling locations: 2688

Polling stations: 13750

No. of assembly constituencies: 70