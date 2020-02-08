Delhi Elections 2020 LIVE: Vote to free Delhi from lies and vote-bank politics, says Amit Shah
New Delhi, Feb 08: Voting has begun at 8 am across all 70 constituencies to elect a new government for the state assembly. Polling will end at 6 pm following which there will be exit polls to predict which party might form the next government.
While the AAP has fielded candidates on all 70 seats, the BJP and the Congress have entered into electoral agreements with other parties.
Over 1.47 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise.
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates:
9:46 AM, 8 Feb
Arvind Kejriwal casts vote. BJP's Sunil Yadav and Congress's Romesh Sabharwal are contesting against him from New Delhi constituency.
9:45 AM, 8 Feb
Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Rajinder Nagar, Raghav Chadha casts his vote at a polling station in Rajinder Nagar; Congress's Rocky Tuseed and BJP's RP Singh are contesting from the assembly constituency here.
9:34 AM, 8 Feb
Senior BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri said that the voters of Delhi, in this assembly election, will reply to Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party "who raised Shaheen Bagh".
9:32 AM, 8 Feb
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Meenakshi Lekhi casts her vote at a polling station in South Extension Part-II.
9:25 AM, 8 Feb
Polling percentage till 9 am stood at 0.74%
9:24 AM, 8 Feb
EVM is also not functioning at Sardar Patel Vidyalaya booth number 114, New Delhi constituency.
9:17 AM, 8 Feb
Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, after casting vote said, I am sure that on February 11 BJP will form the govt. BJP and PM Modi has done a lot for Delhi.
9:12 AM, 8 Feb
I am voting for India and its Constitution. We are citizens of India," said a woman on Saturday while waiting for her turn to vote outside a polling booth, set-up at the Shaheen Public School in the Shaheen Bagh area of South Delhi.
9:11 AM, 8 Feb
Home Minister Amit Shah urged people to exercise their franchise and said 'I appeal to the people of Delhi to vote to free Delhi from lies and vote bank politics.'
9:09 AM, 8 Feb
Voting has not yet begun at C10 block booth in Yamuna Vihar due to a technical issue in the EVM. Election Commission's technical team at the spot, reports ANI.
9:08 AM, 8 Feb
Former Vice-President Hamid Ansari and senior RSS leader Ram Lal at Nirman Bhawan cast vote in New Delhi assembly constituency. Delhi CM and sitting MLA from the constituency, Arvind Kejriwal is contesting from here. BJP's Sunil Yadav& Congress's Romesh Sabharwal fielded against the CM.
9:07 AM, 8 Feb
Congress candidate from the Chandni Chowk assembly constituency, Alka Lamba casts her vote at polling booth number 161 at Tagore Garden Extension; She is up against Prahlad Singh Sahni of Aam Aadmi Party and BJP's Suman Gupta.
9:00 AM, 8 Feb
Lt Governor Anil Baijal and his wife Mala Baijal cast their vote at a polling station at Greater Kailash.
9:00 AM, 8 Feb
Voting has finally started at the CR Park booth, after 45 minutes delay.
8:59 AM, 8 Feb
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan along with his mother arrive at Ratan Devi Public School in Krishna Nagar to cast their votes.
8:50 AM, 8 Feb
An FIR was registered against the Aam Aadmi Party over a spoof video of popular Bollywood film 'Sholay' in which Union Home Minister Amit Shah is shown as 'Gabbar' and three BJP leaders as dacoits.
8:44 AM, 8 Feb
दिल्ली के सभी मतदाताओं से अपील करता हूँ कि अधिक से अधिक संख्या में मतदान कर लोकतंत्र के महापर्व में भागीदार बने। देश की एकता, अखंडता और दिल्ली के सम्पूर्ण विकास के लिए आपका एक-एक वोट महत्वपूर्ण है। आपका वोट ही आपकी दिल्ली का सुनहरा भविष्य लिखेगा। “पहले मतदान, फिर जलपान” जय हिंद
BJP chief JP Nadda too appealed to voters in Delhi to vote in large numbers.
8:36 AM, 8 Feb
Justice R. Bhanumati casts vote at NDMC School of Science and Humanities Education at Tuglak Cresent Road.
8:33 AM, 8 Feb
BJP and Congress have fielded Rajesh Gehlot and Sumesh Shokeen from the constituency, respectively. Gulab Singh Yadav of AAP is the current MLA and party's candidate from Matiala.
8:33 AM, 8 Feb
Controversial BJP MP Parvesh Verma cast his vote at a polling station in Matiala assembly constituency.
8:26 AM, 8 Feb
Voting is yet to start at Raisina Bengali School at CR Park due to faulty EVMs.
8:24 AM, 8 Feb
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal specially appealed to women to vote.
Just as you bear the responsibility of home, bear the responsibility of the country and Delhi. All women must go to vote and take the men of their houses, he tweeted in Hindi.
8:19 AM, 8 Feb
नमस्कार दिल्ली।
आज मतदान है।
बदलाव के लिए वोट करें।
विकास की गति देने वाली एवं जनहित को समर्पित सरकार चुनने के लिए वोट करें।
वोट देना आपका सबसे अमूल्य अधिकार है। स्वयं वोट दें और अपने मित्रों, सगे-संबंधियों को भी वोट देने के लिए प्रोत्साहित करें।
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed to the residents of Delhi to vote for change.
8:18 AM, 8 Feb
A queue of voters at a polling booth in Shaheen Public School in Shaheen Bagh, Okhla. AAP's Amanatullah is the sitting MLA and 2020 candidate of the party, he is up against Congress's Parvez Hashmi and BJP's Brahm Singh Bidhuri.
8:16 AM, 8 Feb
दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए आज मतदान का दिन है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरी अपील है कि वे अधिक से अधिक संख्या में लोकतंत्र के इस महोत्सव में भाग लें और वोटिंग का नया रिकॉर्ड बनाएं।
Urging the people of Delhi, especially my young friends, to vote in record numbers.
8:14 AM, 8 Feb
Heavy security deployed at the Jamia Nagar area, where protests against CAA and NRC are being witnessed. Five polling booths have been marked 'critical'. Three shooting incidents were reported in the area during the ongoing agitation.
8:10 AM, 8 Feb
Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has cast his vote at the polling station set up at NDMC School of Science & Humanities Education at Tuglak Cresent. He says, "it is basic duty of every citizen to vote. It is important to get out there and contribute." pic.twitter.com/y8quQkTS8L
8:08 AM, 8 Feb
At 111, Kalitara Mandal has lost all her teeth but definitely not her appetite for fish and the will to participate in elections as this oldest voter in Delhi is still excited to get her wrinkled finger inked on Saturday.
8:05 AM, 8 Feb
The result of Delhi assembly elections 2020 will be announced by the Election Commission on February 11.
8:03 AM, 8 Feb
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ram Madhav arrives at a polling station in Jhandewalan area, in Karol Bagh assembly constituency. AAP has fielded its sitting MLA Vishesh Ravi from here. BJP's Yogendra Chandolia & Congress' Gaurav Dhanak are contesting from here.
12:39 AM, 8 Feb
The ruling Aam Aadmi Party is going into the Delhi election with the hope to repeat its stellar performance of the last assembly polls, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which bagged all seven seats here in the Lok Sabha election in May 2019, will be aiming at expanding its vote share in the national capital.
12:39 AM, 8 Feb
The Congress is seeking to better its performance than last time when it did not bag any seat in the Assembly polls but improved its vote share in 2019 polls.
12:40 AM, 8 Feb
The AAP had got 54.3 per cent votes in the 2015 Assembly polls, while the BJP secured 32 per cent and the Congress bagged just 9.6 per cent of the total votes polled.
4:55 AM, 8 Feb
Over 14.7 million voters are eligible to cast their vote.
4:55 AM, 8 Feb
There are a total of 13.751 polling booths across 2,689 locations.
4:55 AM, 8 Feb
Massive voter awareness campaigns have been carried out across Delhi.
4:55 AM, 8 Feb
Sultanpur Majra, Seelampur, Ballimaran, Bijwasan, Trilokpuri, Shakur Basti, New Delhi, Rohtas Nagar, Chhatarpur, Rajouri Garden and Jangpura are the 11 constituencies with QR code voter slips.
4:55 AM, 8 Feb
All 70 constituencies have a model pink polling station, managed exclusively by women.
7:12 AM, 8 Feb
In view of Delhi elections, vehicles being checked by Police in Jamia area.
7:14 AM, 8 Feb
Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, BJP candidate from Hari Nagar assembly constituency offers prayers at Fateh Nagar Gurudwara. Voting for Delhi Elections 2020 to begin at 8 AM.
7:17 AM, 8 Feb
AAP is going into the election with the tough task of matching its 2015 tally, when it won 67 of 70 seats in a landslide victory.
7:21 AM, 8 Feb
All five polling stations in Shaheen Bagh have been declared 'critical' by Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer.
7:24 AM, 8 Feb
Kejriwal has banked on his work on fixing the city's hospitals and schools and promising a host of developmental works.
7:27 AM, 8 Feb
App-based bike taxi aggregator Rapido will provide free rides to voters to help them reach polling booths.
7:38 AM, 8 Feb
Voters start arriving at a polling station in Jhandewalan area, in Karol Bagh assembly constituency. AAP has fielded its sitting MLA Vishesh Ravi from here. BJP's Yogendra Chandolia and Congress' Gaurav Dhanak are contesting from here.
7:43 AM, 8 Feb
BJP hopes to build on its performance in the 2019 parliamentary polls when it won all seven Lok Sabha seats.
7:51 AM, 8 Feb
Today, people of Delhi will vote for better education and future for their children, says Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.
7:57 AM, 8 Feb
Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Krishna Nagar Assembly constituency, Dr. Anil Goel, says, I am confident that in the next 5 years Delhi will have 'Saaf paani, saaf hawa aur saaf vyavhaar.
8:01 AM, 8 Feb
Polling for 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi begins.
8:03 AM, 8 Feb
8:05 AM, 8 Feb
8:08 AM, 8 Feb
8:10 AM, 8 Feb
Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has cast his vote at the polling station set up at NDMC School of Science & Humanities Education at Tuglak Cresent. He says, "it is basic duty of every citizen to vote. It is important to get out there and contribute." pic.twitter.com/y8quQkTS8L
8:14 AM, 8 Feb
8:16 AM, 8 Feb
दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए आज मतदान का दिन है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरी अपील है कि वे अधिक से अधिक संख्या में लोकतंत्र के इस महोत्सव में भाग लें और वोटिंग का नया रिकॉर्ड बनाएं।
Urging the people of Delhi, especially my young friends, to vote in record numbers.
8:18 AM, 8 Feb
8:19 AM, 8 Feb
नमस्कार दिल्ली।
आज मतदान है।
बदलाव के लिए वोट करें।
विकास की गति देने वाली एवं जनहित को समर्पित सरकार चुनने के लिए वोट करें।
वोट देना आपका सबसे अमूल्य अधिकार है। स्वयं वोट दें और अपने मित्रों, सगे-संबंधियों को भी वोट देने के लिए प्रोत्साहित करें।
8:24 AM, 8 Feb
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal specially appealed to women to vote.
8:26 AM, 8 Feb
8:33 AM, 8 Feb
Take a look at some of the important facts about Delhi polls 2020:
