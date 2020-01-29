  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Coronavirus Explainers
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi Elections 2020: EC orders removal of Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma as BJP star campaigners

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 29: The Election Commission of India on Wednesday has ordered removal of Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma from the list of star campaigners of BJP for Delhi assembly elections 2020 with immediate effect and until further notice.

    The Delhi CEO Office on Tuesday submitted reports to the EC on "provocative" language used by Thakur, Minister of State for Finance, and West Delhi MP Verma while canvassing for party candidates contesting the Delhi Assembly polls, officials said.

    Delhi Elections 2020: EC orders removal of Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma as BJP star campaigners

    During the election rally on Monday, the BJP leader had egged on the crowd to raise an incendiary slogan -- "shoot the traitors" -- after he lashed out at anti-CAA protesters.

    'Goli Maaro Saalon Ko’: Union minister Anurag Thakur stokes controversy

      Delhi Polls 2020: Poll body orders Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma's removal as star campaigners

      While Verma on Tuesday said what happened in Kashmir with Kashmiri Pandits could happen in Delhi, warning that lakhs of anti-CAA protesters in Shaheen Bagh could enter homes to rape and kill women.

      Verma's controversial statement comes amid his party's sharpened attack on the anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh with Union Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday alleging that it was a "textbook case" of a few hundred people "suppressing" the "silent majority".

      More ANURAG THAKUR News

      Read more about:

      anurag thakur election commission delhi assembly elections 2020 election campaigns bjp

      Story first published: Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 13:34 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 29, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X