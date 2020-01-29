Delhi Elections 2020: EC orders removal of Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma as BJP star campaigners

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 29: The Election Commission of India on Wednesday has ordered removal of Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma from the list of star campaigners of BJP for Delhi assembly elections 2020 with immediate effect and until further notice.

The Delhi CEO Office on Tuesday submitted reports to the EC on "provocative" language used by Thakur, Minister of State for Finance, and West Delhi MP Verma while canvassing for party candidates contesting the Delhi Assembly polls, officials said.

During the election rally on Monday, the BJP leader had egged on the crowd to raise an incendiary slogan -- "shoot the traitors" -- after he lashed out at anti-CAA protesters.

'Goli Maaro Saalon Ko’: Union minister Anurag Thakur stokes controversy

Delhi Polls 2020: Poll body orders Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma's removal as star campaigners

While Verma on Tuesday said what happened in Kashmir with Kashmiri Pandits could happen in Delhi, warning that lakhs of anti-CAA protesters in Shaheen Bagh could enter homes to rape and kill women.

Verma's controversial statement comes amid his party's sharpened attack on the anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh with Union Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday alleging that it was a "textbook case" of a few hundred people "suppressing" the "silent majority".