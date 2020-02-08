Delhi Elections 2020: Cong's Alka Lamba loses cool, tries to slap AAP worker at polling booth

New Delhi, Feb 08: A scuffle broke out between AAP and Congress workers near Majnu ka Teela after Congress candidate Alka Lamba tried to slap an AAP worker, allegedly for passing some comments on her son.

Responding to the incident, AAP's Sanjay Singh said that the Election Commission should "investigate" the incident.

She is pitted against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Parlad Singh Sawhney and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Suman Kumar Gupta from Chandni Chowk constituency.

She quit the AAP in September last year after a bitter row with the leadership.

Alka Lamba won the Chandni Chowk assembly seat for the first time in 2013. Before joining Kejriwal, Lamba was part of the Congress women wing.