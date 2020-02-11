Delhi election results: Manish Sisodia wins from Patparganj after initial hiccups; Kejriwal leading

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 11: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is leading in his New Delhi constituency, while his deputy Manish Sisodia won the Partparganj seat in East Delhi after a tough fight against BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain is leading by 309 votes in Shakur Basti constituency and BJP's S C Vats was second.

Delhi: Close contests result of straight fights, Congress has become irrelevant: Dr. Shastri

Labour Minister Gopal Rai and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain are leading from Babarpur and Ballimaran constituencies respectively.

According to the EC website, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is leading in 57 seats, while the BJP is ahead in 13. In the 2015 assembly elections, the AAP had registered a thumping victory by winning 67 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly.