Delhi election results: Kejriwal leading, his deputy Sisodia trailing

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 11: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is leading in his New Delhi constituency, while his deputy Manish Sisodia is trailing behind BJP candidate Ravinder Singh Negi.

According to poll trends by the Election Commission, the chief minister is leading by over 6,300 votes while Sisodia is trailing by 754 votes from Patparganj constituency. Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot is leading by 1,115 votes from Najafgarh constituency and BJP's Ajeet Singh Kharkhari is leading.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain is leading by 309 votes in Shakur Basti constituency and BJP's S C Vats was second.

Labour Minister Gopal Rai and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain are leading from Babarpur and Ballimaran constituencies respectively.

According to the EC website, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is leading in 57 seats, while the BJP is ahead in 13. In the 2015 assembly elections, the AAP had registered a thumping victory by winning 67 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly.