Delhi Election Results 2020: Seven star campaigners from BJP who lost to pull voters attention

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 11: While the counting of votes in the poll-bound Delhi is underway, the early trends have suggested that Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party is all set to make a clean sweep in the national capital. But, the bigger question that has been raised is where did the BJP go wrong despite they had star campaigners holding their party leaders back?

Starting from the Prime Minister, PM Modi campaigned once in Delhi ahead of the Union Budget 2020. However, the Prime Minister was filled with enthusiasm during the last stage and campaigned in Shahdara, East Delhi on February 3 and Dwarka, West Delhi on February 4. During the campaign, PM Modi was seen stressing upon Shaheen Bagh protests.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held eight road shows and 33 meetings in 13 days. On the other side, newly-elected BJP National President JP Nadda was seen participating in 54 gatherings. The two top leaders were on full swing and also held door-to-door campaign in the poll-bound state.

The BJP also fielded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for four days to campaign from February 1 to 4. He overall held 14 rallies in Delhi. Adityanath focused on addressing Purvanchal voters as they are 30-32% residents in the national capital. Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari also did not miss a chance to back Purvanchal voters and held 40 meetings as they play a key role in 25 seats.

The other two BJP star campaigners were Parvesh Verma and Anurag Thakur. These two leaders made headlines for their controversial remarks. The Election Commission also intervened and took action against the duo. During the election rally Parvesh Verma called Arvind Kejriwal a terrorist, while Anurag Thakur raise an incendiary slogan that said "shoot the traitors" to the anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protesters.

Sources from the BJP spoke to OneIndia and said that it wasn't the national leaders' mistake but the regional BJP leaders failed to deliver their complete performance during the election rally.

"I think we should wait for the final results. Until the results are out, it is difficult the tell where the party (BJP) went wrong. We should have provided alternative to the local leadership, but they (BJP state leaders) did not do their best while campaigning," the BJP leader said.

"Many times, regional and local leaders will have to step up their game. Though PM Modi and other star campaigners are there to campaign, sometimes the state leaders too should acknowledge that they too are a reason to gather people's trust," he added.

Presently, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party is leading in 58 assemby seats while the BJP has managed to drag their party to 12. In 2015 Delhi election, the AAP had gathered 67 seats leaving BJP with just three.