Delhi Election Results 2020 LIVE: AAP ahead in 17 seats, BJP in 7
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By Anuj Cariappa
New Delhi, Feb 11: The counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections 2020 began at 8am amid tight security. The main contest in the national capital is expected to take place between BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The BJP had managed to win all seven Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 general election.
Meanwhile, exit polls predicted that AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, will win a clear majority and be back in power, defeating the BJP which rules at the centre.
Watch this space for all the LIVE updates on Delhi Election Results 2020:
8:14 AM, 11 Feb
AAP ahead in 17 seats and BJP in 7. Congress yet to open its account, according to early trends
8:10 AM, 11 Feb
AAP leads from Sadar Bazar, Shalimar Bagh, Badarpur
8:08 AM, 11 Feb
BJP ahead in 5, AAP on 4
Political Heavyweights
Krishna Nagar
Anil Goyal
BJP
SK Bagga
AAP
Vs
The Bharatiya Janata Party's Anil Goyal is leading from Krishna Nagar.
8:07 AM, 11 Feb
The first trends are in, BJP leads from Krishna Nagar
8:06 AM, 11 Feb
Counting centres
The counting centres are located across the 11 districts, including at CWG Sports Complex in East Delhi, NSIT Dwarka in West Delhi, Meerabai Institute of Technology and G B Pant Institute of Technology in Southeast Delhi, Sir CV Raman ITI, Dheerpur in Central Delhi, and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana in North Delhi.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia offered prayers at his residence ahead of counting for assembly elections. Speaking to reporters, he exuded confidence and said,"We are confident of a win today because we have worked for people in the last 5 years."
7:36 AM, 11 Feb
Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh said the counting will be held in multiple rounds."The postal ballots will be counted first till 8.30 am and then the votes cast through EVMs will be counted," PTI reported.
7:30 AM, 11 Feb
BJP Delhi Chief Manoj Tiwari said,''I am not nervous. I am confident that it will be a good day for BJP. We are coming to power in Delhi today. Don't be surprised if we win 55 seats.''
Traffic movement will remain closed on Road number 224 Dwarka on account of counting, says Delhi Traffic Police
7:21 AM, 11 Feb
Where to see Election Results of Delhi Polls?
The counting of votes and results on individual seats will be declared live on Election Commission of India websites - eciresults.nic.in, eci.gov.in and results.eci.gov.in.
7:20 AM, 11 Feb
When will trends start coming in?
Trends on the Delhi Assembly elections will start coming in soon after the counting starts around 8 am.
6:59 AM, 11 Feb
Ballimaran constituency recorded the highest voter turnout of 71.6 per cent among all the 70 assembly seats in the national capital, while Delhi Cantonment brought up the rear in polling percentage, according to data shared by officials on Sunday.
6:50 AM, 11 Feb
Arvind Kejriwal will be eyeing a third term as Chief Minister of Delhi. Exit polls predict that the AAP would win the polls comfortably.
6:50 AM, 11 Feb
There are 27 centres set up and 2,600 personnel in place to undertake counting. There are 33 counting observers as well. Counting will begin at 8 am.
6:22 AM, 11 Feb
The BJP remains confident, yet cautious. The AAP on the other hand is already in celebratory mode.
6:22 AM, 11 Feb
The exit polls have predicted a big win for the AAP. The BJP is expected to make gains when compared to its 2015 tally.
6:22 AM, 11 Feb
AAP leader, Arvind Kejriwal has already extended an invitation to Mamata Banerjee to be part of his swearing in ceremony.
12:11 AM, 11 Feb
Nearly 24 hours after the polling ended in Delhi, the Election Commission on Sunday announced that the final voter turnout was 62.59 per cent, five per cent less than 2015, and asserted that it followed the laid down process to compile data, after the AAP questioned the delay.
12:11 AM, 11 Feb
The election, largely seen as a battle between the AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party, which went aggressive during the high-octane campaign was held on Saturday, sealing the fate of 672 candidates -- 593 men and 79 women.
12:11 AM, 11 Feb
BJP leaders have, however, maintained that the exit poll results that predicted its defeat in the Delhi polls will "fail" as the surveys did not take into account the votes polled in the evening.
12:11 AM, 11 Feb
The curiosity among people to know the outcome of the elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly has heightened post-exit polls, that has forecast a big win for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party.
12:10 AM, 11 Feb
Tight security arrangements have also been put in place at various centres across the national capital.
The counting of votes and results on individual seats will be declared live on Election Commission of India websites - eciresults.nic.in, eci.gov.in and results.eci.gov.in.
Traffic Alert
Traffic movement will remain closed on Road number 224 Dwarka from sector 7/9 crossing towards sector 9/10 crossing due to vote counting.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia offered prayers at his residence ahead of counting for assembly elections. Speaking to reporters, he exuded confidence and said,"We are confident of a win today because we have worked for people in the last 5 years."
The counting centres are located across the 11 districts, including at CWG Sports Complex in East Delhi, NSIT Dwarka in West Delhi, Meerabai Institute of Technology and G B Pant Institute of Technology in Southeast Delhi, Sir CV Raman ITI, Dheerpur in Central Delhi, and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana in North Delhi.
8:07 AM, 11 Feb
The first trends are in, BJP leads from Krishna Nagar
