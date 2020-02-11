News India live

Delhi Election Results 2020 LIVE: AAP's Amanatullah Khan leading from Okhla

New Delhi, Feb 11: The counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections 2020 began at 8am amid tight security. The main contest in the national capital is expected to take place between BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The BJP had managed to win all seven Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 general election.

Meanwhile, exit polls predicted that AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, will win a clear majority and be back in power, defeating the BJP which rules at the centre.

