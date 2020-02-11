News India live

Delhi Election Results 2020 LIVE: Can a confident Kejriwal repeat AAP's 2015 victory?

India

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Feb 11: The counting for the Delhi Assembly elections 2020 will be conducted on Tuesday. While the counting will begin at 8 am, the trends will start to come at around 9 am.

The main contest in the national capital is expected to take place between BJP and the AAP. The BJP had managed to win all seven Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 general election.

Meanwhile, exit polls predicted that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, will win a clear majority and be back in power, defeating the BJP which rules at the centre.

Nearly 24 hours after the polling ended in Delhi, the Election Commission on Sunday announced that the final voter turnout was 62.59 per cent, five per cent less than 2015, and asserted that it followed the laid down process to compile data, after the AAP questioned the delay. The election, largely seen as a battle between the AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party, which went aggressive during the high-octane campaign was held on Saturday, sealing the fate of 672 candidates -- 593 men and 79 women. BJP leaders have, however, maintained that the exit poll results that predicted its defeat in the Delhi polls will "fail" as the surveys did not take into account the votes polled in the evening. The curiosity among people to know the outcome of the elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly has heightened post-exit polls, that has forecast a big win for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party. Tight security arrangements have also been put in place at various centres across the national capital. Strong rooms spread across the city storing the EVMs are being heavily guarded, with a three-layer security ring. Counting of votes polled in the high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections is set to take place on Tuesday, with exit polls predicting a big win for the ruling AAP even as BJP leaders maintained that the surveys will fall flat.

