Delhi Election Results 2020 LIVE: AAP wins in 3 seats; Didi dials Kejriwal, congratulates him
New Delhi, Feb 11: The counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections 2020 began at 8am amid tight security. The main contest in the national capital is expected to take place between BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The BJP had managed to win all seven Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 general election.
Meanwhile, exit polls predicted that AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, will win a clear majority and be back in power, defeating the BJP which rules at the centre.
Watch this space for all the LIVE updates on Delhi Election Results 2020:
1:14 PM, 11 Feb
Sitaram Yechury congratulates Arvind Kejriwal
12:50 PM, 11 Feb
Senior RJD leader Manoj Jha said the biggest message from the Delhi Assembly polls is for the BJP that "poisonous" campaign and statements will not work. He said the message has also gone out to Bihar where assembly polls are due next year, and to the rest of the country. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had contested the Delhi election on four seats in alliance with the Congress. The alliance was staring at a massive defeat in the national capital. "We are not at all disappointed, people have given their mandate (for AAP). The biggest message is for the BJP that poisonous campaign and statements will not work," Jha told reporters.
12:48 PM, 11 Feb
Latest trends: AAP is ahead in 54 seats; BJP leading in 13
Political Heavyweights
Delhi Cantt
Virender Singh Kadiyan
AAP
Sandeep Tanwar
CONG
Vs
Virender Singh Kadian of AAP is leading from Delhi Cantt. The seat went to the AAP in 2015 and is bracing up for a close fight this time with no single candidate standing out as a clear choice.
12:41 PM, 11 Feb
Aam Aadmi Party's sitting MLA Jarnail Singh has won the the Tilak Nagar constituency.
12:39 PM, 11 Feb
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)candidate Prakash Jarwal, a key accused in the 2018 assault against the Delhi chief secretary, has won from Deoli seat. He was pitted against BJP’s Arvind Kumar and Congress’ Arvinder Singh. In the last Assembly polls held in 2015, Prakash had won the Deoli seat by 63937 votes.
Political Heavyweights
Mangolpuri (SC)
Rakhi Bidlan
AAP
Rajesh Lilothia
CONG
Vs
AAP's Rakhi Bidlan is leading from Mangolpuri seat.
12:35 PM, 11 Feb
AAP MLA Abdul Rehman has won the Muslim dominated Seelampur seat defeating BJP's Kaushal Kumar
12:34 PM, 11 Feb
AAP has won Deoli and Seelampur seat
Political Heavyweights
Patparganj
Ravi Negi
BJP
Manish Sisodiya
AAP
Vs
Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia is trailing from Patparganj constituency. Sisodia, known as the trusted lieutenant of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, shouldered the responsibility of tackling the aggressive campaign mounted by the BJP.
12:32 PM, 11 Feb
Mamata Banerjee and Chandrababu Naidu call up Arvind Kejriwal and congratulate him
11:58 AM, 11 Feb
Manish Sisodia is now trailing in Patparganj constituency
Political Heavyweights
Rohini
Vijender Gupta
BJP
Rajesh Nama Bansiwala
AAP
Vs
BJP's Vijender Gupta takes lead over Rajesh Nama Bansiwala of AAP. Rohini, is one of three seats that remained with the BJP in the AAP wave during 2015 polls.
11:42 AM, 11 Feb
Trends at 11.40 am: AAP is ahead in 53 seats and BJP in 17
11:14 AM, 11 Feb
Former Delhi BJP chief Vijendra Gupta continues to lead in Rohini constituency, a seat he had won in 2015.
Political Heavyweights
Shalimar Bagh
Bandna Kumari
AAP
JS Nayol
CONG
Vs
AAP's Bandna Kumari is leading against BJP's Rekha Gupta.
11:10 AM, 11 Feb
In Okhla constituency, BJP is leading by slender margin while Manish Sisodia trailing by slender margin from Patparganj
11:00 AM, 11 Feb
The Delhi election results are now swinging between 54-16
10:55 AM, 11 Feb
AAP's Shoaih Ighal leading in Matia Mahal constituency. He is pitted against BJP's Ravindra Gupta. The sitting MLA from Matia Mahal seat is Asim Ahmed Khan of the AAP.
10:47 AM, 11 Feb
As per the latest official data released by the Election Commission, the Aam Aadmi Party is leading on 39 seats and Bharatiya Janata Party is ahead on 19 seats.
10:42 AM, 11 Feb
Arvinder Singh Lovely is trailing from Gandhi Nagar constituency. He had contested for the sixth time. He successfully won from the seat between 1998 and 2013.
10:35 AM, 11 Feb
AAP's Amanatullah Khan has reversed BJP's lead from Okhla constituency.
10:34 AM, 11 Feb
As the counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly polls began, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday raised doubts on EVMs, alleging that no machine having a chip is tamper-proof. He called upon the Election Commission and the Supreme Court to take a fresh look at the use of EVMs in the country.
10:34 AM, 11 Feb
Celebrations broke out at the AAP headquarters here as early vote-counting trends for the Delhi Assembly polls on Tuesday showed a comfortable victory for the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led party. The headquarters were decorated with blue and white balloons and big cut-outs of Kejriwal were placed in different parts of the party office.
10:31 AM, 11 Feb
Trends at 10.30 am: AAP is ahead in 50 seats and BJP in 20
10:25 AM, 11 Feb
Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia is ahead in Patparganj constituency
10:24 AM, 11 Feb
Kejriwal is leading by over 2,000 votes from the New Delhi constituency
10:24 AM, 11 Feb
BJP's vote share is going up by about 10 per cent.
10:01 AM, 11 Feb
In the East Delhi constituencies it is neck and neck between AAP and BJP
10:01 AM, 11 Feb
Raghav Chadha of AAP leads by 2359 votes from Rajinder Nagar.
10:01 AM, 11 Feb
Vijender Gupta back to the lead in Rohini
10:00 AM, 11 Feb
Official EC data gives 26 leads to AAP; 14 to BJP
9:54 AM, 11 Feb
Pawan Negi of BJP leaves behind Manish Sisodia by a slim margin
9:53 AM, 11 Feb
AAP's Naveen Chaudhary leading by 5,193 votes against Cong's Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar
9:52 AM, 11 Feb
BJP's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga trailing from Hari Nagar while Aam Aadmi Party's Raj Kumari Dhillon is leading, after first round of counting
12:10 AM, 11 Feb
Counting of votes polled in the high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections is set to take place on Tuesday, with exit polls predicting a big win for the ruling AAP even as BJP leaders maintained that the surveys will fall flat.
12:10 AM, 11 Feb
Strong rooms spread across the city storing the EVMs are being heavily guarded, with a three-layer security ring.
12:10 AM, 11 Feb
Tight security arrangements have also been put in place at various centres across the national capital.
12:11 AM, 11 Feb
The curiosity among people to know the outcome of the elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly has heightened post-exit polls, that has forecast a big win for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party.
12:11 AM, 11 Feb
BJP leaders have, however, maintained that the exit poll results that predicted its defeat in the Delhi polls will "fail" as the surveys did not take into account the votes polled in the evening.
12:11 AM, 11 Feb
The election, largely seen as a battle between the AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party, which went aggressive during the high-octane campaign was held on Saturday, sealing the fate of 672 candidates -- 593 men and 79 women.
12:11 AM, 11 Feb
Nearly 24 hours after the polling ended in Delhi, the Election Commission on Sunday announced that the final voter turnout was 62.59 per cent, five per cent less than 2015, and asserted that it followed the laid down process to compile data, after the AAP questioned the delay.
6:22 AM, 11 Feb
AAP leader, Arvind Kejriwal has already extended an invitation to Mamata Banerjee to be part of his swearing in ceremony.
6:22 AM, 11 Feb
The exit polls have predicted a big win for the AAP. The BJP is expected to make gains when compared to its 2015 tally.
6:22 AM, 11 Feb
The BJP remains confident, yet cautious. The AAP on the other hand is already in celebratory mode.
6:50 AM, 11 Feb
There are 27 centres set up and 2,600 personnel in place to undertake counting. There are 33 counting observers as well. Counting will begin at 8 am.
6:50 AM, 11 Feb
Arvind Kejriwal will be eyeing a third term as Chief Minister of Delhi. Exit polls predict that the AAP would win the polls comfortably.
6:59 AM, 11 Feb
Ballimaran constituency recorded the highest voter turnout of 71.6 per cent among all the 70 assembly seats in the national capital, while Delhi Cantonment brought up the rear in polling percentage, according to data shared by officials on Sunday.
7:20 AM, 11 Feb
When will trends start coming in?
Trends on the Delhi Assembly elections will start coming in soon after the counting starts around 8 am.
7:21 AM, 11 Feb
Where to see Election Results of Delhi Polls?
The counting of votes and results on individual seats will be declared live on Election Commission of India websites - eciresults.nic.in, eci.gov.in and results.eci.gov.in. One can also You can also follow OneIndia for latest updates from Delhi election vote counting.
7:23 AM, 11 Feb
Traffic movement will remain closed on
Traffic Alert
Traffic movement will remain closed on Road number 224 Dwarka from sector 7/9 crossing towards sector 9/10 crossing due to vote counting.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia offered prayers at his residence ahead of counting for assembly elections. Speaking to reporters, he exuded confidence and said,"We are confident of a win today because we have worked for people in the last 5 years."
The counting centres are located across the 11 districts, including at CWG Sports Complex in East Delhi, NSIT Dwarka in West Delhi, Meerabai Institute of Technology and G B Pant Institute of Technology in Southeast Delhi, Sir CV Raman ITI, Dheerpur in Central Delhi, and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana in North Delhi.
8:07 AM, 11 Feb
The first trends are in, BJP leads from Krishna Nagar
