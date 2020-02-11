Delhi Election Results 2020 LIVE: AAP wins in 3 seats; Didi dials Kejriwal, congratulates him

  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 11: The counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections 2020 began at 8am amid tight security. The main contest in the national capital is expected to take place between BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The BJP had managed to win all seven Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 general election.

    Delhi Election Results 2020 LIVE: Counting of votes begins amid tight security

    Meanwhile, exit polls predicted that AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, will win a clear majority and be back in power, defeating the BJP which rules at the centre.

    Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Key candidates to watch out for in AAP-BJP-Congress battle

    Delhi Polls: 62.59 per cent voter turnout, delay due to multiple scrutiny of ballot, says EC

    Watch this space for all the LIVE updates on Delhi Election Results 2020:

    1:14 PM, 11 Feb
    Sitaram Yechury congratulates Arvind Kejriwal
    12:50 PM, 11 Feb
    Senior RJD leader Manoj Jha said the biggest message from the Delhi Assembly polls is for the BJP that "poisonous" campaign and statements will not work. He said the message has also gone out to Bihar where assembly polls are due next year, and to the rest of the country. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had contested the Delhi election on four seats in alliance with the Congress. The alliance was staring at a massive defeat in the national capital. "We are not at all disappointed, people have given their mandate (for AAP). The biggest message is for the BJP that poisonous campaign and statements will not work," Jha told reporters.
    12:48 PM, 11 Feb
    Latest trends: AAP is ahead in 54 seats; BJP leading in 13
    Political Heavyweights
    Delhi Cantt
    Virender Singh Kadiyan
    AAP
    Sandeep Tanwar
    CONG
    Vs
    Virender Singh Kadian of AAP is leading from Delhi Cantt. The seat went to the AAP in 2015 and is bracing up for a close fight this time with no single candidate standing out as a clear choice.
    12:41 PM, 11 Feb
    Aam Aadmi Party's sitting MLA Jarnail Singh has won the the Tilak Nagar constituency.
    12:39 PM, 11 Feb
    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)candidate Prakash Jarwal, a key accused in the 2018 assault against the Delhi chief secretary, has won from Deoli seat. He was pitted against BJP’s Arvind Kumar and Congress’ Arvinder Singh. In the last Assembly polls held in 2015, Prakash had won the Deoli seat by 63937 votes.
    Political Heavyweights
    Mangolpuri (SC)
    Rakhi Bidlan
    AAP
    Rajesh Lilothia
    CONG
    Vs
    AAP's Rakhi Bidlan is leading from Mangolpuri seat.
    12:35 PM, 11 Feb
    AAP MLA Abdul Rehman has won the Muslim dominated Seelampur seat defeating BJP's Kaushal Kumar
    12:34 PM, 11 Feb
    AAP has won Deoli and Seelampur seat
    Political Heavyweights
    Patparganj
    Ravi Negi
    BJP
    Manish Sisodiya
    AAP
    Vs
    Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia is trailing from Patparganj constituency. Sisodia, known as the trusted lieutenant of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, shouldered the responsibility of tackling the aggressive campaign mounted by the BJP.
    12:32 PM, 11 Feb
    Mamata Banerjee and Chandrababu Naidu call up Arvind Kejriwal and congratulate him
    11:58 AM, 11 Feb
    Manish Sisodia is now trailing in Patparganj constituency
    Political Heavyweights
    Rohini
    Vijender Gupta
    BJP
    Rajesh Nama Bansiwala
    AAP
    Vs
    BJP's Vijender Gupta takes lead over Rajesh Nama Bansiwala of AAP. Rohini, is one of three seats that remained with the BJP in the AAP wave during 2015 polls.
    11:42 AM, 11 Feb
    Trends at 11.40 am: AAP is ahead in 53 seats and BJP in 17
    11:14 AM, 11 Feb
    Former Delhi BJP chief Vijendra Gupta continues to lead in Rohini constituency, a seat he had won in 2015.
    Political Heavyweights
    Shalimar Bagh
    Bandna Kumari
    AAP
    JS Nayol
    CONG
    Vs
    AAP's Bandna Kumari is leading against BJP's Rekha Gupta.
    11:10 AM, 11 Feb
    In Okhla constituency, BJP is leading by slender margin while Manish Sisodia trailing by slender margin from Patparganj
    11:00 AM, 11 Feb
    The Delhi election results are now swinging between 54-16
    10:55 AM, 11 Feb
    AAP's Shoaih Ighal leading in Matia Mahal constituency. He is pitted against BJP's Ravindra Gupta. The sitting MLA from Matia Mahal seat is Asim Ahmed Khan of the AAP.
    10:47 AM, 11 Feb
    As per the latest official data released by the Election Commission, the Aam Aadmi Party is leading on 39 seats and Bharatiya Janata Party is ahead on 19 seats.
    10:42 AM, 11 Feb
    Arvinder Singh Lovely is trailing from Gandhi Nagar constituency. He had contested for the sixth time. He successfully won from the seat between 1998 and 2013.
    10:35 AM, 11 Feb
    AAP's Amanatullah Khan has reversed BJP's lead from Okhla constituency.
    10:34 AM, 11 Feb
    As the counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly polls began, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday raised doubts on EVMs, alleging that no machine having a chip is tamper-proof. He called upon the Election Commission and the Supreme Court to take a fresh look at the use of EVMs in the country.
    10:34 AM, 11 Feb
    Celebrations broke out at the AAP headquarters here as early vote-counting trends for the Delhi Assembly polls on Tuesday showed a comfortable victory for the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led party. The headquarters were decorated with blue and white balloons and big cut-outs of Kejriwal were placed in different parts of the party office.
    10:31 AM, 11 Feb
    Trends at 10.30 am: AAP is ahead in 50 seats and BJP in 20
    10:25 AM, 11 Feb
    Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia is ahead in Patparganj constituency
    10:24 AM, 11 Feb
    Kejriwal is leading by over 2,000 votes from the New Delhi constituency
    10:24 AM, 11 Feb
    BJP's vote share is going up by about 10 per cent.
    10:01 AM, 11 Feb
    In the East Delhi constituencies it is neck and neck between AAP and BJP
    10:01 AM, 11 Feb
    Raghav Chadha of AAP leads by 2359 votes from Rajinder Nagar.
    10:01 AM, 11 Feb
    Vijender Gupta back to the lead in Rohini
    10:00 AM, 11 Feb
    Official EC data gives 26 leads to AAP; 14 to BJP
    9:54 AM, 11 Feb
    Pawan Negi of BJP leaves behind Manish Sisodia by a slim margin
    9:53 AM, 11 Feb
    AAP's Naveen Chaudhary leading by 5,193 votes against Cong's Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar
    9:52 AM, 11 Feb
    BJP's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga trailing from Hari Nagar while Aam Aadmi Party's Raj Kumari Dhillon is leading, after first round of counting
