Delhi Election Results 2020 LIVE: AAP wins in 3 seats; Didi dials Kejriwal, congratulates him

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Feb 11: The counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections 2020 began at 8am amid tight security. The main contest in the national capital is expected to take place between BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The BJP had managed to win all seven Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 general election.

Meanwhile, exit polls predicted that AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, will win a clear majority and be back in power, defeating the BJP which rules at the centre.

Watch this space for all the LIVE updates on Delhi Election Results 2020:

Sitaram Yechury congratulates Arvind Kejriwal Senior RJD leader Manoj Jha said the biggest message from the Delhi Assembly polls is for the BJP that "poisonous" campaign and statements will not work. He said the message has also gone out to Bihar where assembly polls are due next year, and to the rest of the country. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had contested the Delhi election on four seats in alliance with the Congress. The alliance was staring at a massive defeat in the national capital. "We are not at all disappointed, people have given their mandate (for AAP). The biggest message is for the BJP that poisonous campaign and statements will not work," Jha told reporters. Latest trends: AAP is ahead in 54 seats; BJP leading in 13 Aam Aadmi Party's sitting MLA Jarnail Singh has won the the Tilak Nagar constituency. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)candidate Prakash Jarwal, a key accused in the 2018 assault against the Delhi chief secretary, has won from Deoli seat. He was pitted against BJP’s Arvind Kumar and Congress’ Arvinder Singh. In the last Assembly polls held in 2015, Prakash had won the Deoli seat by 63937 votes. AAP MLA Abdul Rehman has won the Muslim dominated Seelampur seat defeating BJP's Kaushal Kumar AAP has won Deoli and Seelampur seat Mamata Banerjee and Chandrababu Naidu call up Arvind Kejriwal and congratulate him Manish Sisodia is now trailing in Patparganj constituency Trends at 11.40 am: AAP is ahead in 53 seats and BJP in 17 Former Delhi BJP chief Vijendra Gupta continues to lead in Rohini constituency, a seat he had won in 2015. In Okhla constituency, BJP is leading by slender margin while Manish Sisodia trailing by slender margin from Patparganj The Delhi election results are now swinging between 54-16 AAP's Shoaih Ighal leading in Matia Mahal constituency. He is pitted against BJP's Ravindra Gupta. The sitting MLA from Matia Mahal seat is Asim Ahmed Khan of the AAP. As per the latest official data released by the Election Commission, the Aam Aadmi Party is leading on 39 seats and Bharatiya Janata Party is ahead on 19 seats. Arvinder Singh Lovely is trailing from Gandhi Nagar constituency. He had contested for the sixth time. He successfully won from the seat between 1998 and 2013. AAP's Amanatullah Khan has reversed BJP's lead from Okhla constituency. As the counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly polls began, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday raised doubts on EVMs, alleging that no machine having a chip is tamper-proof. He called upon the Election Commission and the Supreme Court to take a fresh look at the use of EVMs in the country. Celebrations broke out at the AAP headquarters here as early vote-counting trends for the Delhi Assembly polls on Tuesday showed a comfortable victory for the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led party. The headquarters were decorated with blue and white balloons and big cut-outs of Kejriwal were placed in different parts of the party office. Trends at 10.30 am: AAP is ahead in 50 seats and BJP in 20 Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia is ahead in Patparganj constituency Kejriwal is leading by over 2,000 votes from the New Delhi constituency BJP's vote share is going up by about 10 per cent. In the East Delhi constituencies it is neck and neck between AAP and BJP Raghav Chadha of AAP leads by 2359 votes from Rajinder Nagar. Vijender Gupta back to the lead in Rohini Official EC data gives 26 leads to AAP; 14 to BJP Pawan Negi of BJP leaves behind Manish Sisodia by a slim margin AAP's Naveen Chaudhary leading by 5,193 votes against Cong's Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar BJP's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga trailing from Hari Nagar while Aam Aadmi Party's Raj Kumari Dhillon is leading, after first round of counting