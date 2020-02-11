News India live

Delhi Election Results 2020 LIVE: AAP steals the show with 62 seats, BJP in single digits

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Feb 11: The counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections 2020 began at 8am amid tight security. The main contest in the national capital is expected to take place between BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The BJP had managed to win all seven Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 general election.

Meanwhile, exit polls predicted that AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, will win a clear majority and be back in power, defeating the BJP which rules at the centre.

Watch this space for all the LIVE updates on Delhi Election Results 2020:

Official ECI results declared for 60 out of 70 seats: AAP wins 54 assembly seats and is leading on 8 others. BJP has won 6 and is leading on 2 others The EC on Tuesday evening officially declared Arvind Kejriwal the winner of the New Delhi seat, with their data showing that the AAP chief and Delhi CM-designate had won the constituency by over 21,000 votes. The AAP held on to the nearly 54 per cent votes it had got in the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls, while the BJP bagged its second best of 38.5 per cent votes in Assembly elections in Delhi and the Congress registered its worst-ever performance with its vote share slipping to four per cent. "Kejriwal won the Delhi polls because of Hanuman ji as he recited the Hanuman Chalisa and was blessed by Lord Hanuman otherwise he would not have won," Raina told reporters here. 'Hanuman Chalisa' recited by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal helped his party win the Delhi Assembly elections, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina said on Tuesday. Of the exit polls, the India Today-Axis, ABP-C Voter, TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero got their numbers right for both the parties. The India Today-Axis survey had predicted 59-68 seats for the AAP and 2-11 for the BJP. This is for the fourth time that the India Today-Axis survey has got its predictions right, the first being for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. All exit polls proved to be right in predicting AAP's victory, with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party registering a stupendous win in the Delhi Assembly polls. As AAP set to form government in Delhi, former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar on Tuesday said people have rejected both the BJP and the Congress, and opted for a third alternative. Reports suggests that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wins 62 of the 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won 8 seats. The BJP has fought few state elections in recent times with such organisational firepower and ideological fervour as it did the Delhi polls, but this all came to nought as the party suffered a big loss, a defeat that continues its poor run in state elections since 2018. As per the final results, the AAP wins 62 of the 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly while the BJP has been reduced to a single-digit number of 8. People of Delhi have explained the "true" meaning of nationalism through their mandate, AAP's Manish Sisodia said after his victory in the assembly poll, as he took a jibe at the BJP whose campaign revolved around "nationalism" and other related issues. My best wishes and congratulations to Kejriwal and the AAP on winning the Delhi Assembly elections, tweets Rahul Gandhi. Ensuring accuracy is our top priority, so counting will take time, and people would have to be patient,says poll officer. AAP's Somnath Bharti wins from Malviya Nagar seat with a margin of 18144 votes. Haji Yunus wins from Mustafabad seat with a margin of 20,704 votes. PM Modi tweets, "Congratulations to AAP and Arvind Kejriwal for the victory in the Delhi Assembly elections. Wishing them the very best in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Delhi". Official ECI results declared for 40 out of 70 seats; AAP wins 37 assembly seats and is leading on 25 others. BJP has won 3 and is leading on 5 others Arvind Kejriwal wins New Delhi seat Kejriwal has come out of the Hanuman mandir and procceded to his car. AAP's Amanatullah Khan wins Delhi's Okhla seat by nearly 70,000 votes, defeats BJP's Braham Singh Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot congratulated Kejriwal. "Congratulations to @Arvindkejirwal and @AamAdmiParty for empathic victory #DelhiResults wish you the best for making Delhi better than it is. People have spoken. Democracy has strengthened. Hopefully, acrimony will end," Pilot, who is also the state Congress chief, tweeted. Meanwhile, AAP workers went into the celebratory mode here over the party's victory. Manoj Tiwari said,''We couldn't perform well, we'll evaluate this. Compared to 2015 our winning percentage has increased and that is because of the hard work of the party workers.'' I hope Arvind Kejriwal will perform as per the expectations of the people, says Manoj Tiwari Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari congratulated Arvind Kejriwal on his party's victory in the Assembly polls and thanked the voters of the national capital. "Thank you to all the voters of Delhi. Thank you to all the party workers for their hard work… We respect the mandate of people. @ArvindKejriwal congratulations to you," he posted on Twitter in Hindi. I congratulate @ArvindKejriwal and @AamAadmiParty for forming government yet again in Delhi,on a massive mandate.



This is clear vindication that development trumps communal politics.



Federal rights and regional aspirations must be strengthened in the interest of our country. — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) February 11, 2020 Development trumps communal politics, says DMK Stalin RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said,''I congratulate Arvind Kejriwal. The mandate given by the people of Delhi has shown that they will vote on work and development.'' भाजपा दिल्ली की जनता द्वारा दिये गये जनादेश का सम्मान करती है। सभी कार्यकर्ताओं ने इस चुनाव में अथक परिश्रम किया और दिन रात चुनाव में लगे रहे है। सभी कार्यकर्ताओं का ह्रदय से अभिनंदन और साधुवाद। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 11, 2020 Will work as a responsible Opposition, says JP Nadda This is the start of a new politics, says Kejriwal People of Delhi have given the message that vote goes to those who give education. Vote goes to those who give mohalla politics, says Kejriwal He began addressing the rally with the slogans Bharat Mata ki Jai, Inquilab Zindabad and Vande mataram