Delhi Election Results 2020 LIVE: AAP wins 62 seats, BJP gets 8 and Congress at nadir, declares EC
New Delhi, Feb 11: Arvind Kejriwal led the Aam Aadmi Party to a stupendous victory yet again in the Delhi Assembly polls by winning 62 seats while the BJP chalked up victory in eight seats in the 70-member house.
Watch this space for all the LIVE updates on Delhi Election Results 2020:
10:16 PM, 11 Feb
ECI declares results for all 70 seats; Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wins 62 seats and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won 8.
9:52 PM, 11 Feb
Eight of nine women candidates fielded by AAP emerge victorious
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi Assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. The three prominent parties -- the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress -- had fielded a total of 24 women candidates, with the Congress accounting for a maximum of 10 of them. The AAP had fielded nine women candidates, while the BJP had given tickets to five women.
9:52 PM, 11 Feb
The BJP failed to make much impact in constituencies where its leaders made controversial remarks while targeting their opponents during campaigning for the Delhi assembly polls. Only three seats, which were among 12 constituencies where Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed rallies, were bagged by the BJP. The party won 8 seats as against 62 by the AAP.
Political Heavyweights
Dwarka
Vinay Mishra
AAP
Pradyuman Rajpoot
BJP
Vs
Vinay Mishra of AAP wins from Dwarka. BJP's Pradyumn Rajput is at second place while sitting MLA Adarsh Shastri is at third place.
9:32 PM, 11 Feb
Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan greeted Kejriwal for the ruling AAP's victory in the Assembly elections there, saying the voters have chosen "progressive politics."
9:25 PM, 11 Feb
Delhi Congress chief resigns
Subhash Chopra tenders his resignation from the post of Delhi Congress chief
9:24 PM, 11 Feb
From being a political force that ruled the national capital for 15 years in a row, the Congress stands decimated after the Delhi election results, failing to win for the second consecutive time even a seat and its vote share getting reduced to its lowest ever of 4.27 per cent. The grand old party of Indian politics was out of the race in each of the 70 constituencies by distant margins with 63 of its candidates losing their security deposits.
8:35 PM, 11 Feb
Official ECI results declared for 60 out of 70 seats: AAP wins 54 assembly seats and is leading on 8 others. BJP has won 6 and is leading on 2 others
8:34 PM, 11 Feb
The EC on Tuesday evening officially declared Arvind Kejriwal the winner of the New Delhi seat, with their data showing that the AAP chief and Delhi CM-designate had won the constituency by over 21,000 votes.
8:33 PM, 11 Feb
The AAP held on to the nearly 54 per cent votes it had got in the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls, while the BJP bagged its second best of 38.5 per cent votes in Assembly elections in Delhi and the Congress registered its worst-ever performance with its vote share slipping to four per cent.
Political Heavyweights
Malviya Nagar
Somnath Bharti
AAP
Shailendra Singh Monty
BJP
Vs
Somnath Bharti of AAP wins from Malviya Nagar.
7:43 PM, 11 Feb
"Kejriwal won the Delhi polls because of Hanuman ji as he recited the Hanuman Chalisa and was blessed by Lord Hanuman otherwise he would not have won," Raina told reporters here.
7:43 PM, 11 Feb
'Hanuman Chalisa' recited by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal helped his party win the Delhi Assembly elections, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina said on Tuesday.
7:40 PM, 11 Feb
Of the exit polls, the India Today-Axis, ABP-C Voter, TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero got their numbers right for both the parties. The India Today-Axis survey had predicted 59-68 seats for the AAP and 2-11 for the BJP. This is for the fourth time that the India Today-Axis survey has got its predictions right, the first being for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
7:39 PM, 11 Feb
All exit polls proved to be right in predicting AAP's victory, with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party registering a stupendous win in the Delhi Assembly polls.
7:36 PM, 11 Feb
As AAP set to form government in Delhi, former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar on Tuesday said people have rejected both the BJP and the Congress, and opted for a third alternative.
7:29 PM, 11 Feb
Reports suggests that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wins 62 of the 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won 8 seats.
Political Heavyweights
Model Town
Akhilesh Tripathi
AAP
Akanksha Ola
CONG
Vs
BJP’s loudmouth Kapil Mishra, a former AAP minister loses to the sitting MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi of the AAP.
7:25 PM, 11 Feb
The BJP has fought few state elections in recent times with such organisational firepower and ideological fervour as it did the Delhi polls, but this all came to nought as the party suffered a big loss, a defeat that continues its poor run in state elections since 2018.
7:22 PM, 11 Feb
As per the final results, the AAP wins 62 of the 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly while the BJP has been reduced to a single-digit number of 8.
7:22 PM, 11 Feb
People of Delhi have explained the "true" meaning of nationalism through their mandate, AAP's Manish Sisodia said after his victory in the assembly poll, as he took a jibe at the BJP whose campaign revolved around "nationalism" and other related issues.
7:20 PM, 11 Feb
My best wishes and congratulations to Kejriwal and the AAP on winning the Delhi Assembly elections, tweets Rahul Gandhi.
Political Heavyweights
Shakur Basti
Satyendra Jain
AAP
SC Vats
BJP
Vs
AAP's Satyendra Jain wins from Shakur Basti. If elected, Jain will make a hat-trick, a feat no MLA has achieved so far.
7:18 PM, 11 Feb
Ensuring accuracy is our top priority, so counting will take time, and people would have to be patient,says poll officer.
6:46 PM, 11 Feb
AAP's Somnath Bharti wins from Malviya Nagar seat with a margin of 18144 votes. Haji Yunus wins from Mustafabad seat with a margin of 20,704 votes.
6:46 PM, 11 Feb
PM Modi tweets, "Congratulations to AAP and Arvind Kejriwal for the victory in the Delhi Assembly elections. Wishing them the very best in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Delhi".
6:20 PM, 11 Feb
Official ECI results declared for 40 out of 70 seats; AAP wins 37 assembly seats and is leading on 25 others. BJP has won 3 and is leading on 5 others
5:49 PM, 11 Feb
Arvind Kejriwal wins New Delhi seat
5:46 PM, 11 Feb
Kejriwal has come out of the Hanuman mandir and procceded to his car.
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot congratulated Kejriwal. "Congratulations to @Arvindkejirwal and @AamAdmiParty for empathic victory #DelhiResults wish you the best for making Delhi better than it is. People have spoken. Democracy has strengthened. Hopefully, acrimony will end," Pilot, who is also the state Congress chief, tweeted. Meanwhile, AAP workers went into the celebratory mode here over the party's victory.
4:57 PM, 11 Feb
Manoj Tiwari said,''We couldn't perform well, we'll evaluate this. Compared to 2015 our winning percentage has increased and that is because of the hard work of the party workers.''
4:56 PM, 11 Feb
I hope Arvind Kejriwal will perform as per the expectations of the people, says Manoj Tiwari
4:49 PM, 11 Feb
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari congratulated Arvind Kejriwal on his party's victory in the Assembly polls and thanked the voters of the national capital. "Thank you to all the voters of Delhi. Thank you to all the party workers for their hard work… We respect the mandate of people. @ArvindKejriwal congratulations to you," he posted on Twitter in Hindi.
12:10 AM, 11 Feb
Counting of votes polled in the high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections is set to take place on Tuesday, with exit polls predicting a big win for the ruling AAP even as BJP leaders maintained that the surveys will fall flat.
12:10 AM, 11 Feb
Strong rooms spread across the city storing the EVMs are being heavily guarded, with a three-layer security ring.
12:10 AM, 11 Feb
Tight security arrangements have also been put in place at various centres across the national capital.
12:11 AM, 11 Feb
The curiosity among people to know the outcome of the elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly has heightened post-exit polls, that has forecast a big win for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party.
12:11 AM, 11 Feb
BJP leaders have, however, maintained that the exit poll results that predicted its defeat in the Delhi polls will "fail" as the surveys did not take into account the votes polled in the evening.
12:11 AM, 11 Feb
The election, largely seen as a battle between the AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party, which went aggressive during the high-octane campaign was held on Saturday, sealing the fate of 672 candidates -- 593 men and 79 women.
12:11 AM, 11 Feb
Nearly 24 hours after the polling ended in Delhi, the Election Commission on Sunday announced that the final voter turnout was 62.59 per cent, five per cent less than 2015, and asserted that it followed the laid down process to compile data, after the AAP questioned the delay.
6:22 AM, 11 Feb
AAP leader, Arvind Kejriwal has already extended an invitation to Mamata Banerjee to be part of his swearing in ceremony.
6:22 AM, 11 Feb
The exit polls have predicted a big win for the AAP. The BJP is expected to make gains when compared to its 2015 tally.
6:22 AM, 11 Feb
The BJP remains confident, yet cautious. The AAP on the other hand is already in celebratory mode.
6:50 AM, 11 Feb
There are 27 centres set up and 2,600 personnel in place to undertake counting. There are 33 counting observers as well. Counting will begin at 8 am.
6:50 AM, 11 Feb
Arvind Kejriwal will be eyeing a third term as Chief Minister of Delhi. Exit polls predict that the AAP would win the polls comfortably.
6:59 AM, 11 Feb
Ballimaran constituency recorded the highest voter turnout of 71.6 per cent among all the 70 assembly seats in the national capital, while Delhi Cantonment brought up the rear in polling percentage, according to data shared by officials on Sunday.
7:20 AM, 11 Feb
When will trends start coming in?
Trends on the Delhi Assembly elections will start coming in soon after the counting starts around 8 am.
7:21 AM, 11 Feb
Where to see Election Results of Delhi Polls?
The counting of votes and results on individual seats will be declared live on Election Commission of India websites - eciresults.nic.in, eci.gov.in and results.eci.gov.in. One can also You can also follow OneIndia for latest updates from Delhi election vote counting.
7:23 AM, 11 Feb
Traffic movement will remain closed on
Traffic Alert
Traffic movement will remain closed on Road number 224 Dwarka from sector 7/9 crossing towards sector 9/10 crossing due to vote counting.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia offered prayers at his residence ahead of counting for assembly elections. Speaking to reporters, he exuded confidence and said,"We are confident of a win today because we have worked for people in the last 5 years."
The counting centres are located across the 11 districts, including at CWG Sports Complex in East Delhi, NSIT Dwarka in West Delhi, Meerabai Institute of Technology and G B Pant Institute of Technology in Southeast Delhi, Sir CV Raman ITI, Dheerpur in Central Delhi, and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana in North Delhi.
8:07 AM, 11 Feb
The first trends are in, BJP leads from Krishna Nagar
